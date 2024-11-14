The One Seasoning You Should Never Add To Hot Pot Broth

As popular as the communal culinary experience of fondue was in the 1970s, today we have the zeitgeist of Korean barbecue and Chinese hot pot. Hot pot involves a deliciously seasoned broth with various accouterments — from meat to vegetables — served raw and ready to be plunged into the simmering soup. The meal is healthy, it provides a chance to socialize with friends and family, and it's tasty and fun. Other Asian countries such as Korea, Vietnam, and Japan also have their own styles of hot pot. But did you know that for a novel dinner party, you can make hot pot at home? You'll want to put some effort into the broth, but no matter what you do, don't add any salt.

Advertisement

We spoke with Executive Chef Kenny Leung at YAO in New York, about why adding salt to hot pot broth may be an irreparable mistake. "Adding salt takes away the natural taste when boiling, so use miso instead," he said. Typically, hot pot restaurants will offer clear and spicy broth as a base for the meal. The soups are accompanied by an array of dipping sauces that are meant to enhance the meat and vegetables after you plunge them into the broth. "At YAO, we don't add salt to the broth when making hot pot. Instead, we dip the ingredients into a sauce," Leung also noted.