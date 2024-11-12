The One Ingredient Upgrade You Should Be Adding To Store-Bought Stock

A dash of store-bought stock is perfect for boosting the depth and complexity of homemade ragus, pasta sauces, and gumbo. However, it's also a great shortcut solution to lending rice-based dishes, like risotto and pilaf, heaps of instant savory flavor. While preparing your own broth is better in terms of freshness, it takes prep work and you'll likely need to set aside a few hours for it to bubble away at the stove to produce a rich and silky result. The good news is that many grocery stores sell stock made with high quality ingredients that taste almost as good as a homespun batch. Better yet, there's nothing stopping you from boosting it's character with your own additions. One such pantry staple that's ideal for upgrading store-bought stock is a splash of Worcestershire sauce.

Advertisement

A pungent combination of vinegar, molasses, anchovies, tamarind extract, and spices, Worcestershire sauce is a concentrated condiment that deepens the umami notes of anything it's introduced to in just a few magical drops. While it's called a sauce, it doesn't have a thick texture that would coat the back of a spoon, like barbecue sauce. Rather, it's closer to the consistency of soy or tabasco. The fermented anchovies used in the recipe imbue it with a rich savoriness, the molasses with sweetness, and the tamarind extract with an almost fruity tanginess. It touches base on every taste bud, which is why it marvelously elevates a basic stock and transforms it into an umami elixir.