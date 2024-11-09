Level Up Texas Roadhouse's Kids Menu Hot Dog With A Simple Request

You can't get more American than an all-beef hot dog smothered in your choice of toppings. Oddly enough, hot dogs aren't American at all. They were introduced to America in the late 1800s by German immigrants, yet they've become a staple meal at every amusement park, baseball game, state fair, and carnival around the country. During the summer months, according to a report from The Nielsen Company, Americans consume roughly 7 billion hot dogs, and about 150 million of those are eaten on the Fourth of July alone. Hot dogs are so beloved that each state has their own unique way to consume them. So, it's no surprise that Texas Roadhouse offers simple ways to spice up its kids menu hot dogs.

Advertisement

The Texas Roadhouse kids menu hot dog is a classic all-beef hot dog paired with a bun and a side. For an additional charge, chili and cheddar cheese with beans can be added. Or, if you or your child is an adventurous eater, you can try the smothered version with green chile and melted pepper Jack cheese. If you don't like either of those options, that's no problem. Get creative and select a few items from the sides menu to build the ultimate hot dog.