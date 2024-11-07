The Seasoning Secret To Milk Bar's Pumpkin Pie

If fall were a food, it would be best embodied in a slice of Milk Bar's pumpkin caramel pie. Pairing the natural sweetness of pumpkin with a heavenly layer of salted caramel (blanketed under dollops of whipped cream and a scattering of streusel) this dessert has all of autumn's flavors locked and loaded. But if you've ever had a slice and wondered what makes it so moreish, we've got you covered. It's a dash of cardamom.

Traditionally, pumpkin pie spice is a blend of ground cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, and cloves. This warming mixture has a distinctive aroma, which stems from a hefty ratio of cinnamon, a kiss of heat from the ginger, and a cozy earthiness from the nutmeg. However, Milk Bar's pumpkin pie spice mix also includes the sweet floral and citrusy fragrance of cardamom. This spice is native to South India, which is why it features in an array of South Asian desserts, like kheer, nankhatai, and rasmalai.

Having said that, it's also to be found in Swedish cardamom buns and Middle Eastern coffees because it's so versatile. When cardamom is combined with other pumpkin pie spices, it creates a complexity of fall flavors that perfectly complement the sweetness of autumnal squash. In the case of Milk Bar's pumpkin caramel pie, the cardamom is stirred through a mixture of canned pumpkin (roasted until concentrated and reduced by half) that's been loosened with a melted blend of white chocolate, cream, and glucose syrup.

