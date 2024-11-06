The Compound Butter That Makes Hibachi Steak So Delicious

Succulent and fragrant, a Hibachi steak prepared by a showman chef is phenomenally delicious. And while it's the high heat of the flat top griddle that lends this Teppanyaki favorite its characteristic savory sear, there's another key ingredient that turns it into an aromatic umami powerhouse: Compound butter made with heaps of garlic and seasonings like hondashi and chicken powder.

According to a YouTube video by Back-Yard Hibachi there are several types of garlic butter used at Japanese steakhouses, the most basic of which is a simple mixture of room-temperature butter and garlic cloves whizzed up in a food processor. However, you can easily prep a richer version by processing your garlic cloves with heavy whipping cream and salt first. This creates a salty, garlicky foam that's intensely pungent. Simply add this mixture to your softened butter and mix it thoroughly by hand in a large bowl or in a stand mixer. Once the two elements are thoroughly combined you can transfer your compound butter to a smaller bowl and pop it in the fridge for later use. Keen to amp up that savory flavor further? All you need to do is combine chicken seasoning, a dash of sake, and a sprinkle of hondashi to your prepped butter to imbue your steak with a complex, meaty taste.

