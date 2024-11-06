The Only Fried Chicken Dredge You Need, According To Ludo Lefebvre

There's nothing like taking your first bite of crispy fried chicken and hearing that audible crunch as your teeth come into contact with its seasoned crackly coating. And while this coating lends chicken a golden, craggy surface full of flavor, it also serves another function — preventing the protein from drying out as it deep fries. According to chef Ludo Lefebvre, prepping the best coating for fried chicken doesn't need to be a complicated affair that requires heaps of different flours, breadcrumbs, or eggs. In fact, as he told Food & Wine magazine, all you need is a simple dredge in a single ingredient — cornstarch.

The classic way to make fried chicken is to dredge it in flour that's been seasoned with salt, garlic powder, pepper, and more. The flour adheres to the protein because it's often been steeping in a marinade (usually a natural tenderizer, like buttermilk). Lefebvre's technique employs a wet marinade packed full of flavor (soy sauce, chili oil, and sesame oil with garlic and ginger), which eliminates the need to season the dredging flour. This means you can simply dip your marinated chicken straight into a bowl of cornstarch without bothering with extra ingredients or coating it with egg. The key is to firmly press the cornstarch onto the surface to create a visibly thick layer, rather than quickly lifting it in and out. The high proportion of starch in the cornstarch creates a super-crispy crust when deep fried.

