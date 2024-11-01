The Ultimate Wine Pairing For Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet potato pie, with its cozy flavors and impeccable use of a root vegetable, easily counts as a fabulous way to end any meal. We love it for its smooth texture and natural sweetness, but it's the familiar spices in this custard-based pie that make it memorable. Cinnamon, cloves, ginger, nutmeg, and vanilla all make appearances here, preserving and elevating this pie's richness. Savor these flavors. They're decadent enough to pair with the perfect bottle of red wine — one that can cut through the pie's starchy creaminess while complementing its big spice blend.

Advertisement

Camille Parson Goldstein, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Muddling Memories (@muddlingmemories on Instagram) specializes in creating exquisite beverage experiences and suggests one that's fruit-forward with a bright pop of acidity. "A pinot noir that is delicate and earthy," Goldstein says, "But light enough to dance with the sweet and rich sweet potato filling."

Save the full-bodied dry red wines for those luscious, meaty main courses. That's a match made in heaven for a tannin-heavy, dry red wine. But they're too overpowering for a sweet potato pie. And while it seems like the (demure) eggs, cream, and butter in this pie beg for white wine, anything too sweet gets lost in the shuffle. While a variety of wines can work with any simple sweet potato pie recipe, the right pinot noir synchronizes each and every flavor. And while not every pinot noir is up for this challenge, it's easy to pick the right one as long as you keep one thing in mind.

Advertisement