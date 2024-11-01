The 20 Best Italian Restaurants In Texas

Texas is known for having some of the best barbecue and Mexican restaurants in the country. This larger-than-life state isn't shy when it comes to saucy and spicy dishes that pair perfectly with a frozen margarita, but Italian cuisine also manages to shine in the Lone Star State. Many of Texas' best restaurants can be found in Dallas, Houston, and Austin — whether you're in the mood for a cozy and casual Italian joint or prefer an upscale, fine dining experience. However, even smaller towns like Midland and Waco are home to renowned restaurants that have left a lasting impression on diners. As a Texas native, I complied this list of the best Italian spots in the state using my own personal experience and verified reviews.

In addition to the standard pizza and pasta, many of these restaurants also serve up a stellar selection of steaks and seafood, providing plenty of options for every kind of diner. Of course, nothing pairs better with Italian than a bottle of vino, so get ready to cheers at the best Italian restaurants in Texas.