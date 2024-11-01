The 20 Best Italian Restaurants In Texas
Texas is known for having some of the best barbecue and Mexican restaurants in the country. This larger-than-life state isn't shy when it comes to saucy and spicy dishes that pair perfectly with a frozen margarita, but Italian cuisine also manages to shine in the Lone Star State. Many of Texas' best restaurants can be found in Dallas, Houston, and Austin — whether you're in the mood for a cozy and casual Italian joint or prefer an upscale, fine dining experience. However, even smaller towns like Midland and Waco are home to renowned restaurants that have left a lasting impression on diners. As a Texas native, I complied this list of the best Italian spots in the state using my own personal experience and verified reviews.
In addition to the standard pizza and pasta, many of these restaurants also serve up a stellar selection of steaks and seafood, providing plenty of options for every kind of diner. Of course, nothing pairs better with Italian than a bottle of vino, so get ready to cheers at the best Italian restaurants in Texas.
Lucia in Dallas
Lucia has reigned supreme when it comes to Italian cuisine in Dallas since it opened in 2010. This restaurant, which is located in the eclectic and charming Bishop Arts neighborhood, is known for crafting hand-made and comforting dishes made with seasonal and artisanal ingredients. Even the salami is cured in-house. Since the menu changes regularly based on what is in-season and available, even the most consistent diners can expect an unexpected surprise during each visit.
Though many dishes rotate, the chef's choice salami is a regular highlight that includes a variety of cured meats alongside fresh focaccia and condiments. You can also find lighter dishes, like raw oysters and herbaceous salads, followed by flavorful pastas and grilled meats.
(214) 948-4998
287 N Bishop Ave, Dallas, TX 75208
Asti Trattoria in Austin
While the Dallas restaurant scene has certainly grown over the last decade, there's no denying that Austin is the culinary hub of Texas. Restaurants like Asti Trattoria are a testament to that. Its retro counter seating allows patrons to enjoy an up close and personal look into the open kitchen. Despite serving some of the best Italian in the area, the vibe remains very casual and laid back; it's almost reminiscent of a diner.
Quench your thirst with a bubbly glass of lambrusco before kicking things off with the fried artichokes and white bean dip. For the ultimate dining experience, avoid ordering solo entrées and instead share everything. Other must-order menu items include the truffle oil-topped stuffed mushrooms, the bianca pizza, and the seafood saffron risotto.
(512) 451-1218
408 C E 43rd St, Austin, TX 78751
Potente in Houston
Houston, located between Dallas and Austin, sometimes gets the short end of the stick when it comes to culinary recognition. However, places like Potente prove why Houston's restaurants shouldn't be overlooked. Potente is a Downtown establishment that is romantic, modern, and chic. Expect classic white tablecloths, black and white decor, and overhead chandeliers accompanied by craft cocktails and premium vintages.
If you're not in the mood for wine, a dirty martini certainly matches the ambiance and pairs nicely with the signature caviar egg salad. The blue crab agnolotti is a rich dish topped with truffles, while devout carnivores will be drawn to the Argentinean filet mignon.
(713) 237-1515
1515 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002
The Charles in Dallas
Planning a fancy evening out on the town? The Charles in Dallas' Design District should be at the top of your list. The maximalist decor and design is busy, yet enticing, and creates a glamorous backdrop for a meal of wood-fired Italian meats, pastas, and fresh seafood. Its beverage menu is also tantalizing; the Isle of Capri, for example, is a refreshing libation made with gin, guava, and prosecco. Prefer something stronger? The Italian old fashioned is smoky and complex.
For food, start light with the pink snapper crudo and tuna carpaccio. Those who don't eat raw fish can instead opt for the wood-fired oysters or grilled branzino. Order the lemon ricotta gnudi as your main course, along with a side of grilled okra.
(469) 917-9000
1632 Market Center Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207
Red Ash in Austin
Looking for somewhere to dine in Austin's hip Warehouse District? Red Ash is a renowned Italian joint by chef John Carver. Patrons are seated either in the main dining room or upstairs in the more intimate mezzanine. Since this is a more upscale establishment, reservations and appropriate attire are required. The custom-built, wood-burning grill and oven is where all the magic happens; it yields delicious dishes like the wood-roasted bone marrow and meatballs.
While the meats certainly shine here, you'll also find plenty of perfectly charred veggies on the menu, including roasted baby carrots and vine-ripened tomatoes. Don't forget to explore the handmade pastas, too.
(512) 379-2906
303 Colorado St, Austin, TX 78701
Taverna (Multiple locations)
Taverna, a cozy and charming spot, has been a longtime favorite of many Dallas locals. Located on Knox Street near the Katy Trail, this rustic Italian eatery boasts exposed brick walls adorned with a vintage gallery display. It curates a homey and timeless ambience that pairs perfectly with a glass of red wine and a hearty plate of pasta. Though the Dallas location is the original (and the best) there are also newer outposts in Plano and Austin.
Staple dishes include the prime beef carpaccio, Taverna focaccia, and homemade ravioli maremmani. The pizzas are also great for sharing, but make sure to save room for the Italian donuts for dessert.
Multiple locations
Tavola in Houston
Tavola, located in Houston's Post Oak neighborhood, was created by the same team behind Houston's Michelin-starred Le Jardinier. Tavola specializes in authentic, yet modern, Italian fare. Whether you're embarking on a girls night or special celebration, dinner here is always a treat — and you'll certainly want to be dressed for the occasion. The aperitivo hour is a great opportunity to try signature dishes at a discounted price.
Tavola also serves a solid brunch that showcases everything from grilled octopus and oysters to a one-of-a-kind cacio e pepe eggs Benedict. While flavor and quality are at the forefront of its priorities, Tavola also focuses on artful presentation and plating so that all of your senses are tended to during your meal.
(713) 840-1111
1800 Post Oak Blvd #100, Houston, TX 77056
Vespaio in Austin
Vespaio is an Austin staple that's been around since 1998. The rustic, brick exterior meets a cozy and inviting interior where locals congregate over imported bottles of wine and decadent pasta dishes. Everything from the bread to the desserts are made in-house and from scratch. Local sourcing is also a huge priority, and most of the meats and produce used come from family-owned farms and purveyors located all across Texas.
Chef Ryan Samson has been heading Vespaio's kitchen for more than 20 years. Though the menu changes daily, always order the crudo and calamari before digging into a pasta for your main course.
(512) 441-6100
1610 S Congress Ave S, Austin, TX 78704
La Stella Cucina Verace in Dallas
Since opening in 2022, La Stella Cucina Verace has upped the ante on Dallas' Italian scene. This fine dining restaurant is located in the Arts District, and despite being a bit off the beaten path from the city's center, it is well worth the effort. Ask your server to guide you through the carefully curated wine list for the best experience. You'll also be treated to live music from local performers on most nights, setting the scene with great tunes and even better vibes.
The cocktails are classic but far from boring, with the negroni being a must-try. All of the pastas are hand-made daily, and depending on what you're craving, you can choose something meaty and hearty or keep things light and fresh.
(469) 663-7800
2330 Flora St #150, Dallas, TX 75201
Battalion in San Antonio
Located within a refurbished firehouse, Battalion is one of the hottest Italian restaurants in San Antonio. Exposed pipes and brick walls create an industrial atmosphere contrasted by glamorous chandeliers and Art Deco-inspired decor. This is the perfect place for a romantic evening or girls night out, as the cocktails are equally as enticing as the cuisine. The Rock is a gin-based beverage that is light and fresh, but you also can't go wrong with a bottle of vino if that's more your speed.
In true Italian fashion, the bread service is a must, but other can't-miss starters include the spinach dumplings and beef tartare. For the grand finale, opt for the lamb chops and Trenne Bombay.
(210) 816-0088
604 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205
Juniper in Austin
Juniper is an East Austin establishment that specializes in a modern take on Northern Italian cuisine. The interior is somewhat tight, so expect to be pretty cozy with your neighbors — though the intimate space curates a sense of home inspired by Italian culture. Reservations are highly recommended, especially if you're planning to dine on the weekend.
Though you can order à la carte, the tasting menu offers the chance to taste the best of chef Nicholas Yanes' talents. The wine pairing simply takes your experience to the next level and enhances dishes like Wagyu beef tartare and seared sablefish.
(512) 220-9421
2400 E Cesar Chavez St #304, Austin, TX 78702
Enoteca Italia in Dallas
Enoteca Italia is a family-owned restaurant that prides itself on providing customers with authentic flavors rooted in tradition. Several dishes are made from recipes that have been passed down through the owner's family for generations.
Order a bottle of red wine for the table and prepare to take your taste buds on a journey to Tuscany as you explore tasty appetizers like the sourdough bruschetta and veal meatballs. From seafood linguini to chicken Parmesan, it is recommended to order an array of dishes for the table so you can taste your way through the entire menu.
(972) 685-2112
3102 Oak Lawn Ave #116, Dallas, TX 75219
Marmo in Houston
Marmo makes the most of modern Italian cuisine. Though the hand-rolled pastas are a must-try, Marmo's true speciality is steak. This Italian chophouse blends rustic design with modern decor, resulting in a space that is elevated yet refined. This is a great spot for Houston locals looking to catch up over a bottle of wine and quality cuts before hitting the town for an evening out. When it comes to appetizers, the artisanal charcuterie boards are a unique highlight that shouldn't be missed.
The rigatoni alla vodka is one of the most popular pastas. But, if you want to branch out with something different, opt for the squid ink campanelle alongside the Texas Wagyu for a unique take on surf and turf.
(832) 626-3400
888 Westheimer Rd #109, Houston, TX 77006
il Bracco (Multiple locations)
Though the restaurant has since expanded to Houston, il Bracco is a Dallas original that has garnered a loyal following of locals. The posh establishment is a place to see and be seen during both lunch and dinner. Though you'll always find the bar bustling with a large crowd, the outdoor patio is perfect for sunny and temperate days in Dallas. Lighten the mood with one of il Bracco's signature cocktails; the Italian martini is a dry vermouth libation that is both classy and chic.
The in-house pastas range from light to creamy and comforting. But, there are also plenty of handheld options and protein-forward entrées, such as center-cut filet and the crispy fried chicken sandwich.
Multiple locations
L'Oca d'Oro in Austin
L'Oca d'Oro is a neighborhood eatery situated right next to Mueller Lake Park. The inviting interior, with communal tables and cozy booths, makes guests feel right at home. Sustainability is also at the forefront of this community-driven restaurant. Locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients are used in each and every dish. On top of that, everything from the pastas and the breads to even the vinegars are hand-made, thus bringing a true farm-to-table experience to Austinites.
Most of the dishes are designed to be shared, and given the spaciousness of the communal tables, this is the ideal restaurant for larger groups or gatherings. That said, the seasonal tasting menu is always the best way to experience the creativity and talent of chef Fiore Tedesco.
(737) 212-1876
1900 Simond Ave, Austin, TX 78723
Nonna Osteria in San Antonio
Nonna Osteria, located in the Fairmount Hotel in San Antonio, is backed by "Food Network Star" runner-up and executive chef Luca Della Casa. The atmosphere is timeless and reminiscent of a French café, but the menu is rooted in traditional Italian.
Whether you're a hotel guest seeking a solid meal without having to leave the hotel or are a San Antonio local planning your next date night, Nonna Osteria has been one of the best openings that city has seen since 2022. Nothing beats sipping on a glass of pinot noir while indulging in a Margherita pizza, but if you're extra hungry, the carbonara is a creamy and decadent entrée.
siloelevatedcuisine.com/locations/nonna
(210) 224-8800
401 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205
Giovanni's Italian Kitchen in Fort Worth
Despite being located next door to Dallas, Fort Worth couldn't feel more different. While Dallas maintains a more urban, city vibe, Fort Worth has stayed closely connected to its cow town roots. Though you will find several elevated and uppity eateries, Giovanni's Italian Kitchen showcases the cozy side of Fort Worth. The unassuming exterior is met with laid back and casual interior, which allows guests to focus on the comforting cuisine rather than the ambience.
Expect hearty Italian classics like garlic bread, stuffed mushrooms, and mozzarella sticks. Though the food is far from fancy, it is satisfying and filling, and kids will enjoy it just as much as adults. The pasta portion sizes are pretty generous, so sharing isn't a bad idea — especially if you plan on ordering a few appetizers. Keep things simple with the baked ziti or lasagna or go all in on one of its beloved brick-oven pizzas.
(817) 551-3713
5733 Crowley Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76134
61 Osteria in Forth Worth
Another Fort Worth favorite, 61 Osteria, was created by Adam Jones and chef Blaine Staniford. This upscale establishment works with local farmers and purveyors to secure the freshest ingredients possible, while focusing on traditional recipes with a modern appeal. The interior is chic and stylish, boasting white table cloths, modern artwork, and floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto the surrounding city.
The wine menu was carefully curated to showcase premium vintages primarily from Italy, France, and California. Enjoy a bold Barbera while indulging in a spread of artichoke bruschetta, wild boar pappardelle, and a creamy halibut piccata. If you're a fan of seafood, the Maine lobster gnocchi is another great pick.
(817) 953-3271
500 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Di Campli's in Waco
There's no denying that Chip and Joanna Gaines put Waco on the map with their show "Fixer Upper." However, there is more to see in this town than the Magnolia Silos, and Di Campli's is one of them. Since opening in 2020, Di Campli's has been a go-to for locals and visitors craving fresh-made pastas, pizzas, and salads. The modern and industrial interior features a spacious bar and plenty of tables, while floor-to-ceiling windows let in an ample amount of light.
While wine obviously pairs best with Italian food, the cocktails also impress, with the strawberry Aperol Spritzer being a refreshing favorite that is perfect for beating the Texas heat. When it comes to food, each pizza is made with homemade dough, but you also can't go wrong with pesto rigatoni.
(254) 300-5978
6500 Woodway Dr #121, Waco, TX 76712
Venezia Restaurant in Midland
Midland is a small town in West Texas best known for its historic role in the oil industry. While it's certainly not considered to be a culinary destination, Venezia Restaurant, named after the Italian city of Venice, is a local staple that serves classic and high-end Italian cuisine in a transportive, Tuscan-inspired setting. Painted murals of rolling vineyards sit over worn-down brick walls, bringing a true taste of la dolce vita to Texas.
Before diving into the grilled proteins and pastas, order a bottle of Chianti for the table and enjoy refreshing appetizers like the Alaskan king crab legs and or seafood platter. The escargot with garlic bread is another great starter that's rich and shareable. From the chef's signature spaghetti and meatballs to more Americanized recipes like fettuccine Alfredo, the pastas are rich and hearty but can be balanced with other dishes like grilled quail.
(432) 687-0900
2101 W Wadley Ave #20, Midland, TX 79705
Methodology
As a Texas native, I have had the pleasure of being able to visit a handful of the restaurants on this list. I grew up in Dallas and was able to visit most of the DFW-based restaurants, along with a couple in Austin. In addition to personal opinion, I also used online reviews and social media to craft this list.
An inclusion of classic Italian dishes was one of the top parameters I used in creating this ranking, but I also looked into sourcing practices and wine lists. When it comes to ambience, both upscale restaurants and cozy, laid-back establishments were considered.