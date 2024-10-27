The Best Way To Serve Korean Beef Stew

Serving Korean beef stew, or yukgaejang, isn't just about ladling broth into a bowl — it's about crafting an experience. This hearty dish, made with slow-cooked beef, vegetables, and a bold blend of garlic, soy sauce, and red pepper flakes, packs the kind of heat that clears sinuses and warms souls. But even the best stew needs the right sidekicks to shine.

Advertisement

To get the deets on how best to serve this stew, we spoke exclusively with Chef Ji Hye Kim, of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, Michigan. "Serve with a bowl of freshly made white rice and kkakdugi," she told Tasting Table. "You can even eat it drunk ajussi-style, like a middle-aged man, by adding some of the brine of kkakdugi right into yukgaejang to add some brightness to the soup."

Kkakdugi, cubed radish kimchi, adds a refreshing crunch to the stew, but doesn't dilute the heat. As Chef Ji Hye Kim notes, adding the brine of the kimchi directly into the stew can also lift the entire dish, adding a little lightness and sourness. You can also enjoy yukgaejang with a cold beer or a smooth soju. This Korean alcohol is kind of like vodka but sweeter and milder, with a crisp taste from its base ingredients like wheat and fruit that pair perfectly with spicy dishes like this one. So, embrace this fun approach to serving, and you'll create a dining occasion everyone will remember!

Advertisement