How To Use Up Italian Sausage In A Simple, Savory Sandwich

Leftover Italian sausages are perfect for bulking up a pasta dish, baking into a lasagna, or loading into peppers. However, there's nothing as scrumptious as stuffing them into a simple sammie. We spoke to Hunter Shoults, the plant manager at Bear Creek Smokehouse, who's in charge of production of all meats, to get some ideas on the best way to use up Italian sausage in a savory sandwich.

Advertisement

"We think the best way to use an Italian sausage in a sandwich is to make an Italian Sausage Hoagie" explains Shoults, who is the son of Robbie Shoults, Celebrity Chef, third-generation Owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse and Owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898. He adds, "who can turn away the hearty combination of sauteed green and red bell peppers, onion, and garlic butter?"

The simplest way to prepare this classic sammie is to saute your veggies in garlic butter so they cook down in the heat. This allows the natural sweetness of the onions and peppers to come to the fore and complement the savoriness of the protein, which typically features the gentle anise flavor of fennel seeds, a kiss of heat from dried chili flakes, and the inviting aroma of garlic. Then all you need to do is pile your veggies into your hoagie, place your cooked Italian sausages on top and dig in. If you prefer a crispier sausage, slice them down the middle and pan fry them first to counterbalance the soft texture of the veggies.

Advertisement