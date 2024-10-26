The Popular Chicken Dish You Can Order Gluten-Free At Olive Garden
Olive Garden may be best known for breadsticks and endless pasta specials, but the Italian-American restaurant offers something for everyone — and that includes gluten-sensitive diners. One of the best entrees to order at Olive Garden is chicken parmigiana with a crispy, breaded exterior and a marinara-coated cheese-pull. Yet while chicken parm traditionally comes with a fried crust, gluten-free visitors can enjoy Olive Garden's alternative version of the dish. The brand's take on a gluten-free chicken parmigiana leaves out the breadcrumbs altogether, opting for the grill instead.
According to Olive Garden's gluten-sensitive menu, diners can order a chicken parm that pairs grilled chicken breast with marinara sauce and, of course, plenty of cheese. Any fan of the Italian-American staple knows that you also need a carb to wipe up any excess marinara sauce, and Olive Garden doesn't forget its gluten-sensitive diners with this pasta option; the entree comes with gluten-free rotini, which Olive Garden makes using rice flour. And luckily for gluten-free diners, the menu's options don't stop there. Olive Garden boasts a fairly extensive gluten-sensitive menu, so depending on your restaurant's location, you'll have plenty to choose from, whether you want fish, meat, or pasta.
Gluten-free diners can order Olive Garden's grilled chicken parm with gluten-free pasta
Sure, gluten-free diners can't yet enjoy Olive Garden's trademark breadsticks, but that doesn't mean they'll go hungry. According to Olive Garden's website, the gluten-sensitive chicken parmigiana comes with the option for a Zuppa Toscana soup or a house salad. Meaning, you can order Olive Garden's standard salad, sans any croutons, creating a well-rounded meal. Other options on the gluten-free menu include an herb-grilled salmon, sirloin steak, and various iterations of rotini pasta made from rice flour.
As for just how safe these dishes are for gluten-free diners? Olive Garden doesn't call any of its menu items "gluten-free," as the brand acknowledges a risk of cross-contamination. However, the menu items are, indeed, made without gluten-based ingredients. The rice flour pastas are also cooked separately from gluten-based noodles, so there's less risk of any gluten interference. Of course, anyone with a serious dietary restriction should inform their server ahead of ordering. If you'd rather make your own gluten-free chicken parm, you can always grill some chicken at home, hold the breadcrumbs.