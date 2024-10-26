The Popular Chicken Dish You Can Order Gluten-Free At Olive Garden

Olive Garden may be best known for breadsticks and endless pasta specials, but the Italian-American restaurant offers something for everyone — and that includes gluten-sensitive diners. One of the best entrees to order at Olive Garden is chicken parmigiana with a crispy, breaded exterior and a marinara-coated cheese-pull. Yet while chicken parm traditionally comes with a fried crust, gluten-free visitors can enjoy Olive Garden's alternative version of the dish. The brand's take on a gluten-free chicken parmigiana leaves out the breadcrumbs altogether, opting for the grill instead.

According to Olive Garden's gluten-sensitive menu, diners can order a chicken parm that pairs grilled chicken breast with marinara sauce and, of course, plenty of cheese. Any fan of the Italian-American staple knows that you also need a carb to wipe up any excess marinara sauce, and Olive Garden doesn't forget its gluten-sensitive diners with this pasta option; the entree comes with gluten-free rotini, which Olive Garden makes using rice flour. And luckily for gluten-free diners, the menu's options don't stop there. Olive Garden boasts a fairly extensive gluten-sensitive menu, so depending on your restaurant's location, you'll have plenty to choose from, whether you want fish, meat, or pasta.

