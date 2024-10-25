Here's The Correct Way To Cut Onions For Aesthetically Pleasing Kabobs

Whether you're serving kebobs to a crowd or grilling a small batch for yourself, they need to look inviting. An easy way to lend your skewered meats heaps of visual appeal is to thread chunks of colorful vegetables like zucchini or squash, different varieties of peppers, and, of course, red onions onto them. What, though, is the key to making the most aesthetically pleasing kebobs? Cutting your onions the correct way into quadrilateral chunks, instead of flimsy slices, ensures they look pretty against your marinated protein and have enough heft to withstand the heat from the grill.

Advertisement

To begin, slice your peeled onion through the center, from root to tip. Then take each half, lay it flat on your cutting board, and slice off the top before cutting through the root again so the base of your onion remains intact (keeping the hairy root on the end, ensures the layers of the onion stay flush against each other, making it easier to slice). Turn each piece of onion so it's lying lengthways across your board and cut it down the middle into two portions that are roughly the same size.

Finally, separate the onion into individual layers that look like curved rhomboids with a substantive perimeter (simply cut off the root so you can pull off each piece). Their bigger shape means they'll easily withstand being pierced through a skewer without tearing and look attractive when arranged in a uniform pattern along with your protein, veggies, or even tofu if you're making plant-based kebobs.

Advertisement