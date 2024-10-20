The Muffin Tin Hack You Need To Reinvent Bread Crust Scraps

If you're a parent, you've likely mastered the art of neatly cutting the crusts off several PB&J sandwiches at speed to avoid the ire of a ravenous toddler. While these leftover scraps can be whizzed up into breadcrumbs to avoid waste, there's an even tastier way to reinvent your bread crusts. All you need is a muffin tin, a glass, and a dollop of garlic butter to transform those irregular scraps into a swanky batch of garlic bread swirls.

Begin by cutting the crusts off your bread in one seamless piece so you have a single long length. Then roll these scraps into a coil shape so they look like a pinwheel and place them snugly in the base of your greased muffin tin. Next comes the fun bit — take a glass with a base that fits the diameter of the holes in your muffin pan and use it to press down firmly on the pinwheels, shimmying it around a little. The pressure will flatten and squash the coils together, thereby helping them to retain their spiral shape. Place a generous blog of garlic butter on top of each pinwheel and spread it over the surface area of the bread, to guarantee it becomes crispy, golden, and aromatic once cooked. Finally top each garlicky coil with a sprinkling of shredded cheese and bake in a preheated oven until bubbly to create a dozen invitingly cheesy morsels (depending, of course, on how many PB&J sammies you assembled earlier!).