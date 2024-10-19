For A Cheater's Cheese Fondue, Just Use Your Broiler

A mixture of white wine, seasonings, and a generous amount of cheese, a classic cheese fondue is awesome for sharing. However, it does entail carefully monitoring and melting the ingredients together on the stove. Luckily there's a hassle-free version of fondue you can get on the table in mere minutes that's perfect for smaller appetites; broiling a slender disc of your favorite soft rind cheese until bubbly, melty and destined for dipping.

All you need to do is slice through your round of cheese horizontally, in the same way as you'd halve a bagel or level a cake, to produce two-identically sized discs. If it's tricky to slice through your cheese cleanly and evenly in one fell swoop, try gliding your knife halfway through, working your way around its circumference. If possible, use a soft cheese knife that has holes in the blades, which prevents creamy options, like camembert, chevre, and brie, from becoming crushed as you slice through the outer rind. Then pop your circle on a parchment lined baking tray and put the whole thing under a preheated broiler for a few minutes until melted.

The edible rind of your cheese will act as scaffolding, fencing in the melty middle and preventing it from oozing across the tray, which is why you should carefully select options that have a white bloomy exterior with some structural integrity. Finally, gently remove your cheese off the baking sheet by sliding a spatula under it and placing it on your serving dish.