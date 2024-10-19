For A Cheater's Cheese Fondue, Just Use Your Broiler
A mixture of white wine, seasonings, and a generous amount of cheese, a classic cheese fondue is awesome for sharing. However, it does entail carefully monitoring and melting the ingredients together on the stove. Luckily there's a hassle-free version of fondue you can get on the table in mere minutes that's perfect for smaller appetites; broiling a slender disc of your favorite soft rind cheese until bubbly, melty and destined for dipping.
All you need to do is slice through your round of cheese horizontally, in the same way as you'd halve a bagel or level a cake, to produce two-identically sized discs. If it's tricky to slice through your cheese cleanly and evenly in one fell swoop, try gliding your knife halfway through, working your way around its circumference. If possible, use a soft cheese knife that has holes in the blades, which prevents creamy options, like camembert, chevre, and brie, from becoming crushed as you slice through the outer rind. Then pop your circle on a parchment lined baking tray and put the whole thing under a preheated broiler for a few minutes until melted.
The edible rind of your cheese will act as scaffolding, fencing in the melty middle and preventing it from oozing across the tray, which is why you should carefully select options that have a white bloomy exterior with some structural integrity. Finally, gently remove your cheese off the baking sheet by sliding a spatula under it and placing it on your serving dish.
Cheater's fondue is perfect for couples
The benefit of making fondue in this effortless way is that it takes very little work; zero shredding of fondue cheeses required, no stirring at the stove involved, and neither do you need heaps of extra ingredients. Broiling your camembert in a thinner portion is also faster than baking it whole in the oven while it's inside it's wooden packaging, which can take up to 20 minutes. Plus, smaller rounds of cheese are more manageable to eat when cooking an intimate meal for two and you can finish them off before the cheese sets and needs re-melting. But the best thing? You get to enjoy a pure serving of unadulterated melted cheese with nothing masking its natural flavor.
Serve your cheater's cheese fondue with traditional chunks of toasted stale bread for delectable dipping (smear your crostini with a cut clove of garlic while still hot to lend them a scrumptious garlicky flavor and aroma). Or, consider switching your toasty nuggets for boiled potatoes, deli meats, or pearl onions, similar to a Swiss raclette where the melted cheese is poured over the trimmings rather than left in a vessel for direct dipping. A crispier, lighter option however, is to serve your fondue with carrot batons, spears of radicchio, or spicy radish. The crunch of the vegetables pairs well with the cheese, counteracting its heavy creaminess.