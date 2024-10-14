Make Beef Wellington Easily With A Miniature Store-Bought Twist

Cooking a steak can be intimidating on its own. Wrapping it in puff pastry and baking the entire thing can feel even more daunting — as though you've, ahem, raised the "steaks" a little too high. However, beef Wellington doesn't have to be impossible to make, despite its elegant appearance and dignified name.

By scaling down the size and using one store-bought ingredient, you can easily transform the dish into a handheld, easy-to-make appetizer for your next brunch, party, or Sunday football kickback. Instead of working with a large filet of steak, use a tender beef like tenderloin and chop it into smaller cuts. From there, wrap your seared steak with mushroom mince in store-bought crescent rolls — the beloved, canned, pre-cut dough that takes minutes to bake.

Your cooking time will reduce considerably, and no tears will be wasted toiling over homemade puff pastry. Also, let's be real: Miniature, individual beef Wellingtons will look incredibly adorable.