How To Cook Shrimp In The Air Fryer So It Doesn't Turn Out Rubbery

Home cooking has been transformed by air fryers, which make it simpler to prepare tasty meals without using too much oil. However, when it comes to shrimp, there's one common issue — overcooking, which results in rubbery shrimp. If you've faced this, you're not alone. Luckily, with a few simple tips, you can cook shrimp in the air fryer and achieve a tender, juicy texture every time.

Tasting Table spoke with Rachel Buck, Senior Demo Chef at Ninja Test Kitchen, for some insight. "Toss shrimp with olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, and your choice of spices," she explained. "Air fry at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 5-7 minutes, flipping halfway through. Shrimp cook quickly, so keeping an eye on them ensures they remain juicy without becoming rubbery."

While the seasonings improve the overall taste, a little coating of olive oil keeps shrimp from drying out. You can even experiment with herb infused olive oils for an extra layer of flavor. Get creative and try this recipe for cajun style shrimp or add some lemon zest for a burst of citrus, before throwing the shrimp into a Ninja 4-in-1 Pro Air Fryer, available for $90 on Amazon.