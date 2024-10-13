How To Cook Shrimp In The Air Fryer So It Doesn't Turn Out Rubbery
Home cooking has been transformed by air fryers, which make it simpler to prepare tasty meals without using too much oil. However, when it comes to shrimp, there's one common issue — overcooking, which results in rubbery shrimp. If you've faced this, you're not alone. Luckily, with a few simple tips, you can cook shrimp in the air fryer and achieve a tender, juicy texture every time.
Tasting Table spoke with Rachel Buck, Senior Demo Chef at Ninja Test Kitchen, for some insight. "Toss shrimp with olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, and your choice of spices," she explained. "Air fry at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 5-7 minutes, flipping halfway through. Shrimp cook quickly, so keeping an eye on them ensures they remain juicy without becoming rubbery."
While the seasonings improve the overall taste, a little coating of olive oil keeps shrimp from drying out. You can even experiment with herb infused olive oils for an extra layer of flavor. Get creative and try this recipe for cajun style shrimp or add some lemon zest for a burst of citrus, before throwing the shrimp into a Ninja 4-in-1 Pro Air Fryer, available for $90 on Amazon.
Why timing is key to perfect shrimp
The fast cooking nature of shrimp means that even a minute too long can lead to an undesirable result. That's why Chef Rachel Buck's 5-7 minute cooking window at 400 degrees Fahrenheit is crucial. Flipping halfway through ensures even cooking, but the key is to monitor closely. Shrimp are perfectly done when they turn bright pink and curl into a "C" shape. If they curl into an "O," they're likely overcooked.
Keep in mind, though, that the size of your shrimp can slightly affect cooking time. Larger shrimp may need the full seven minutes, while smaller shrimp may be ready in five. Watching for that "C" shape is a reliable way to know when they're just right.
To avoid rubbery shrimp, always follow Buck's golden rule: Watch the time and temperature. With the right seasoning and close attention, you'll have shrimp that are succulent, flavorful, and never tough. Whether you're adding them to a salad, serving them as an appetizer, or enjoying them in tacos, air-fried shrimp is a quick, straightforward addition to any meal.