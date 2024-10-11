The Flavor Difference Between Classic And Purple Garlic

You're in a grocery store or farmer's market reaching for the usual bulb of fresh garlic cloves, when suddenly you see a glimmer of purple. No, that's not a blemish, a trick of the eye, or a wonky overhead light source. It's genuine purple garlic, and you definitely want to try it. The violet hues only appear in the papery exterior skin, typically in splotches or stripes, cloaking white or ivory interior bulbs similar to those in standard garlic. But don't let appearances fool you. These are not the same types of garlic bulbs, especially when it comes to flavor.

Purple garlic is a hardneck garlic, which is actually a different variety than softneck white garlic. A sturdy stalk grows through the middle of these pungent purple beauties, resulting in uniform bulb sizes and the so-called hard necks. Though bolder in appearance, the flavor of hardneck garlic is different than that of softneck garlic. Classic white garlic comes on strong, letting its presence be known in a big way, while its purple counterpart carries a more subtle persona in recipes. It's gentler and somewhat mild.

Some chefs also consider purples to be sweeter and more aromatic, depending on the variety, which elevates the dining experience. After all, taste and smell are intricately intertwined in the sensory experience of eating. Even more enticing, purple garlic comes in several types, each with their own nuanced flavor characteristics. Depending on availability, you may just be opening an entirely new page in your personal repertoire of garlic flavors.