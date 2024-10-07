Here's How Much Tuna You Actually Need To Buy For A Simple Sashimi

When it comes to making sashimi, the amount of tuna you need is surprisingly flexible. Different types of tuna can vary in size and shape, with Bluefin tuna being one of the largest and most wanted for its rich flavor, while Yellowfin tuna is leaner and more commonly available.

For two people, about 100 grams (4 ounces) of sashimi-grade tuna is usually a good starting point, roughly the size of a deck of cards. That will give you a few delicious slices per person, enough to enjoy without feeling like you overdid it. Some prefer just a few bites as an appetizer, while others might want a more generous portion if sashimi is the main focus. If sashimi is going to be the star of your meal, you might want to consider increasing that amount to around 150 grams (5 to 6 ounces) per person.

The beauty of sashimi is that it's all about quality, not quantity. If you're looking to keep it simple and refined, less is often more. A smaller amount of the best sashimi tuna you can find will go a long way in terms of taste and presentation. So, when deciding how much tuna to buy, remember it's okay to go by what feels right for you and your meal. Sashimi is meant to be savored, so even a small amount can make a big impact.