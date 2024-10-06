You Can Eat At The Last Existing Lunch Wagon At A Historic Michigan Restaurant

It's not often that you get a chance to see the last existing example of something. When that something turns out to be the only horse-drawn lunch wagon in existence, and that lunch wagon actually serves food, you have the chance to be part of American restaurant history.

You'll find the Owl Night Lunch Wagon in Greenfield Village at The Henry Ford, the Dearborn, Michigan, museum complex created by American innovator Henry Ford. As a young man, Ford worked as an engineer for the Edison Illuminating Company in Detroit, and he often grabbed a quick meal at this very lunch wagon.

In the 1890s, lunch wagons were a common sight in American cities. Traditional restaurants closed early, usually at 8:00 p.m. Local entrepreneurs began selling food from horse-drawn wagons to people who worked at night, including factory workers, newspapermen, policemen, and entertainers. Over time, lunch wagons became more elaborate, with tiny kitchens, tables and chairs, and fancy exteriors.

By the early 1900s, commuters, transit drivers, and restaurants began complaining about the traffic congestion and competition from lunch wagons. Cities began to regulate lunch wagon business hours or outlaw the wagons altogether. Lunch wagon owners started converting their portable food stands to stationary restaurants, and the American diner was born.