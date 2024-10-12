8 Of The Best Bars At Universal Studios Orlando

If you're planning a trip to Orlando, Florida to visit one of the area's theme parks, you might be surprised by what Universal Studios offers. Unlike nearby Walt Disney World, Universal Studios is generally geared towards older children, teenagers, and adults. Consequently, the park offers more adult entertainment and dining options, including bars for anyone (of legal drinking age, of course) looking to enjoy some alcoholic beverages while on vacation.

While there's no shortage of alcoholic options available at Universal Studios — and plenty of places to find drinks that you're already familiar with — there are also several locations that go above and beyond the typical draft options and cocktails. These bars offer exclusive drink options, with ambience and theming that make the whole experience memorable.

I've had the opportunity to visit the parks in Orlando more than a dozen times per year for the last five years — primarily on adults-only vacations — and have enjoyed searching out the best food and beverages inside the Universal Orlando bubble. This includes establishments at its two major theme parks (Universal Studios and Universal's Islands of Adventure), its shopping and dining hub at City Walk, and several of the restaurant and bar options in the Universal Resort Hotels. Without further ado, here are eight of the best bars to find one-of-a-kind drinks at Universal Studios Orlando.