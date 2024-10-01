Gordon Ramsay's Ahi Tuna Technique Is Too Easy Not To Try

Sesame seared ahi tuna, the Cher of delicious and healthy recipes you can prepare in under 30 minutes, never goes out of style. Crunchy on the outside and smooth on the inside, ahi tuna steaks turn comforting when paired with a bowl of rice or noodles. The dish shines as an appetizer, too, sliced thinly and served on a fried wonton wrapper, with a demure dollop of wasabi mayo. It's such a crowd-pleaser, some form of it has been on menus around the world for decades. We even ranked it number 27 on our list of 35 popular '90s foods trends, right between white chocolate and themed restaurants. Iconic. Making this dish at home has never been easier, especially when you learn how to keep every single sesame seed on the fish and out of the pan. The trick, according to chef Gordon Ramsey, is to use egg whites.

Gordon Ramsay's simple solution flawlessly encrusts ahi tuna with this one ingredient. The most pressing factor (sorry) when applying sesame seeds to tuna steaks is getting them to stick. There's not much fat on ahi tuna, and while a binder like mayo or mustard works, it's too much for the raw ahi to handle. Spotlighting the tuna's delicate flavor is the goal, not drowning it. Some recipes call for oil and soy sauce, and while either of those (or a combination) works to an extent, seeds still tend to fall off in the pan. Let's look at how chef Ramsay applies the egg whites for the stickiest results.