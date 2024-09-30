These Italian Cookies Are A Great Macaron Swap For Chocolate Lovers

When it comes to enjoying Baci di Alassio, they pair beautifully with an espresso, enhancing their rich, chocolatey flavor. You can also pair them with a sweet dessert wine for a more indulgent experience. The dark chocolate ganache center in these cookies complements this pairing, making it even more harmonious. As highlighted in a recent article from Tasting Table, dessert wines, particularly Red Late-bottled Vintage Port, work wonderfully with dark chocolate, balancing its sharp and bitter notes. Perfect for after-dinner treats or as part of a special afternoon snack, these cookies are best savored slowly. Their soft, chewy texture and deep flavors of hazelnut and cocoa invite you to take your time with each bite. Whether enjoyed solo or shared with guests, Baci di Alassio cookies are an elegant and delicious way to experience a piece of Italian tradition.

While you can still buy these cookies from the original Caffè Pasticceria Balzola — now run by the fourth generation of the family — they are also widely available throughout Italy. Whether you're strolling through a Ligurian town or shopping at a local bakery, these Italian cookies are a must-try. And for those who can't make the trip to Italy, Balzola's shop has an online store where you can order these treats from your living room. A quick Google search will also reveal numerous online retailers and specialty shops that offer them, both in-person and for delivery.