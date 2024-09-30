The Illinois Route 66 Restaurant That Was Once A Favorite Of Al Capone

Just twenty minutes north of the majestic St. Louis Arch lies Mitchell, Illinois, home to the storied Luna Cafe, a quaint establishment along the famed Route 66. This cafe, established in 1924, predates the highway and has long been wrapped in the enigmatic aura of the Prohibition era. Though concrete evidence is elusive, local lore hints at connections to the notorious gangster Al Capone, who allegedly sought refuge in the area. With its colorful vintage sign gleaming against the backdrop of a residential neighborhood infused with industrial grit, the Luna Cafe stands as a vibrant testament to a time when hidden bars and speakeasies dominated the landscape.

Mitchellboasted a population of just 942 people in 2022. The area has its roots in steelmaking and manufacturing, casting a unique character that fuses the charm of small town America with a touch of urban edge. The cafe's history is intertwined with whispers of gambling and ladies of the night, drawing curiosity from those aware of its past. As travelers approach, the allure of the Luna Cafe becomes evident — not just a place for a beer, but a glimpse into the tales and legends that echo through the walls of this classic roadhouse.