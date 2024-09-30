The Illinois Route 66 Restaurant That Was Once A Favorite Of Al Capone
Just twenty minutes north of the majestic St. Louis Arch lies Mitchell, Illinois, home to the storied Luna Cafe, a quaint establishment along the famed Route 66. This cafe, established in 1924, predates the highway and has long been wrapped in the enigmatic aura of the Prohibition era. Though concrete evidence is elusive, local lore hints at connections to the notorious gangster Al Capone, who allegedly sought refuge in the area. With its colorful vintage sign gleaming against the backdrop of a residential neighborhood infused with industrial grit, the Luna Cafe stands as a vibrant testament to a time when hidden bars and speakeasies dominated the landscape.
Mitchellboasted a population of just 942 people in 2022. The area has its roots in steelmaking and manufacturing, casting a unique character that fuses the charm of small town America with a touch of urban edge. The cafe's history is intertwined with whispers of gambling and ladies of the night, drawing curiosity from those aware of its past. As travelers approach, the allure of the Luna Cafe becomes evident — not just a place for a beer, but a glimpse into the tales and legends that echo through the walls of this classic roadhouse.
The luna cafe today
Today, the Luna Cafe embodies a blend of nostalgia and charm, welcoming patrons with its earthy decor and dimly lit ambiance. Walls adorned with a jumble of memorabilia create a sense of warmth and character, inviting visitors to linger and talk about their day over a drink. While the neon sign outside continues to proclaim "great chicken, steaks and seafood," Yelp reviews suggest that the menu is somewhat of a mystery — food offerings may be limited, with occasional wings served on certain days or nothing to eat at all, leaving guests intrigued about what awaits them inside.
Although not a bustling tourist attraction, the Luna Cafe remains a beloved local dive bar, a gathering place for community members and those exploring the lesser known sites along Route 66. It may lack the grandeur of some other restaurants along the pacific highway, but its down to earth vibe and rich history, including Al Capone's supposed visits, offer a unique experience. Here, patrons can sip drinks amidst a setting of wonder, gossip and a sense of adventure. With opportunities to play pool or try your luck on the slot machines, the Luna Cafe is a cherished destination that embodies the spirit of a classic American road trip — one filled with stories waiting to be discovered.