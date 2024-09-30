What Is The Ideal Temperature For Roasting Vegetables?

Few things are more effortlessly delicious than well-roasted vegetables. Crackly florets of cauliflower, perfectly charred Brussels sprouts, and crispy sweet potatoes far outweigh their lifeless boiled counterparts in terms of taste and texture. Roasting is also a ridiculously low-lift method: Preheat your oven, slide vegetables in, and let the heat do all the magic.

But what cooking temperature will allow you to achieve a sear without burning everything to an unrecognizable point of no return? When it comes to roasting the vast majority of vegetables, opting for 400 degrees Fahrenheit is a no-fail method. This level of heat is high enough to easily carry out the Maillard reaction — a chemical phenomenon that browns sugars and proteins, leading to admirably crispy food.

Something about the 400 degrees Fahrenheit realm is magically versatile: It works for nearly everything. You can use it to roast a tray of delicate cherry tomatoes, but the temperature also works well on browning root veggies ranging from honey-glazed roasted carrots to turnips.