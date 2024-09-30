Don't Sleep On Your Air Fryer For Crispy, Snackable Garlic Chips
Crispy, aromatic, and packed with umami flavor, golden-colored garlic chips make a perfect snack. However, preparing them in the traditional way (deep frying or pan frying slivers of fresh garlic in small batches) requires constant monitoring because they can burn quickly and turn bitter if left unattended in the sizzling oil. Luckily, there's an easier way to make a larger quantity of crispy garlic chips that eliminates the risk of oily splashes — gently bake them in the air fryer.
To start, slice your cloves of garlic into thin slivers (use fat ones here to make it easier to chop them uniformly with a sharp knife). Alternatively, employ a mandolin slicer to create identically-sized pieces that cook through at the same rate; make sure to use a hand guard to protect your fingers! Then coat you garlic in a light drizzle of oil; all you need is a very fine veneer of fat to trigger the browning process and encourage them to crisp up faster. Place your garlic slices in a single layer and cook for two to three minutes at 350 degrees before turning them over and giving them a couple more minutes until they are very lightly golden. Regularly inspect the slices as they cook so you can quickly remove any slivers that are over-browning. Finally, sprinkle your cooked garlic with sea salt or any other powdered seasonings to create a satisfying, savory snack.
Garlic chips lend smooth dips a rich textural interest
Air fryer garlic chips make an awesome crunchy topping on smooth dips, such as hummus, tzatziki, and baba ganoush. Simply scatter a few slices over the top just before serving so they remain crisp. Garlic chips also make a scrumptious low-carb substitute for classic salad toppers, like croutons, and pita chips. You can even stir them through fried rice dishes to lend them a nutty, garlicky crunch factor and heaps of welcome texture.
While its possible to make garlic chips in the microwave, you'll need to submerge the slices in oil instead of giving them a light coating. The perk of preparing your garlic chips in the air fryer with a conservative coating of oil, instead of microwaving or deep frying them, is that they have a lighter mouthfeel — they won't inject more heaviness into rich dishes. Rather they'll balance out that luxuriousness with their crisp, aromatic texture. Better yet, if you select a flavorless oil that doesn't overpower the garlic's character, you can easily incorporate these crunchy morsels into different cuisines from an Indian Dhansak to an Italian spaghetti carbonara. Plus, you can make a large quantity in one session (depending on the size of your air fryer) and contain some of that heady aroma inside your machine.