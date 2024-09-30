Don't Sleep On Your Air Fryer For Crispy, Snackable Garlic Chips

Crispy, aromatic, and packed with umami flavor, golden-colored garlic chips make a perfect snack. However, preparing them in the traditional way (deep frying or pan frying slivers of fresh garlic in small batches) requires constant monitoring because they can burn quickly and turn bitter if left unattended in the sizzling oil. Luckily, there's an easier way to make a larger quantity of crispy garlic chips that eliminates the risk of oily splashes — gently bake them in the air fryer.

To start, slice your cloves of garlic into thin slivers (use fat ones here to make it easier to chop them uniformly with a sharp knife). Alternatively, employ a mandolin slicer to create identically-sized pieces that cook through at the same rate; make sure to use a hand guard to protect your fingers! Then coat you garlic in a light drizzle of oil; all you need is a very fine veneer of fat to trigger the browning process and encourage them to crisp up faster. Place your garlic slices in a single layer and cook for two to three minutes at 350 degrees before turning them over and giving them a couple more minutes until they are very lightly golden. Regularly inspect the slices as they cook so you can quickly remove any slivers that are over-browning. Finally, sprinkle your cooked garlic with sea salt or any other powdered seasonings to create a satisfying, savory snack.