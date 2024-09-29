The Staple Pantry Snack You Should Actually Be Grilling
Granola has come a long way since it was invented back in the 1800's by American nutritionist James Caleb Jackson, who first served it at his health spa in New York. He believed a lighter, healthier breakfast — made from crumbled, baked graham flour — was the key to good digestion. A few decades later, John Harvey Kellogg gave granola his own twist, using oats and cornmeal to create the crunchy cereal we know and love today. Back then, it was revolutionary, and now it's ready for a fresh upgrade: Grilling!
If you're still baking your granola, it's time to give grilling a try. Grilling adds a delicious smoky flavor and brings out the natural sweetness of ingredients like honey and coconut oil. Plus, the high heat makes the oats and nuts extra crunchy. It's a quick, easy way to elevate your homemade granola game — perfect for when you don't want to use the oven and heat up your kitchen. Just mix up about 3 ½ cups of oats and ½ cup of nuts and seeds. In a separate bowl melt down ½ cup of coconut oil and ⅔ cup of honey and then pour it over the oat mix, stirring to combine. Wrap it all in foil, and throw it on a hot grill, and remember to stir every few minutes so it doesn't stick or cook unevenly. In 10-15 minutes, you'll have a golden, toasty batch of granola with a depth of flavor that's hard to beat.
Your new favorite all-around topping
Grilled granola isn't just for breakfast; it's a tasty addition to all kinds of dishes. Try sprinkling it on salads for an extra crunch that plays well with tender greens and cheeses. You can even use it as a breading for Italian meatballs instead of panko or breadcrumbs. Top off your cupcakes and baked goods with it to add a surprising, nutty texture, or mix it half and half with nuts to create a unique take on classic peanut brittle.
Store your grilled granola in an airtight container so it stays crunchy and fresh for up to two weeks. If you're adding sweet extras like chocolate chips or dried fruit, wait until after grilling to avoid melting, burning or other adverse affects. Rolled oats work best for grilling, as their thicker, chewier texture gets nice and crispy. Don't hesitate to mix it up with savory flavors too! Adding spices like smoked paprika or cumin brings a bold twist, making it a perfect topping for roasted vegetables and stir-fries, much like how you would use toasted sesame seeds. With grilled granola in your pantry, you've got a go-to snack or topping that's as versatile as it is delicious.