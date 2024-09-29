The Staple Pantry Snack You Should Actually Be Grilling

Granola has come a long way since it was invented back in the 1800's by American nutritionist James Caleb Jackson, who first served it at his health spa in New York. He believed a lighter, healthier breakfast — made from crumbled, baked graham flour — was the key to good digestion. A few decades later, John Harvey Kellogg gave granola his own twist, using oats and cornmeal to create the crunchy cereal we know and love today. Back then, it was revolutionary, and now it's ready for a fresh upgrade: Grilling!

If you're still baking your granola, it's time to give grilling a try. Grilling adds a delicious smoky flavor and brings out the natural sweetness of ingredients like honey and coconut oil. Plus, the high heat makes the oats and nuts extra crunchy. It's a quick, easy way to elevate your homemade granola game — perfect for when you don't want to use the oven and heat up your kitchen. Just mix up about 3 ½ cups of oats and ½ cup of nuts and seeds. In a separate bowl melt down ½ cup of coconut oil and ⅔ cup of honey and then pour it over the oat mix, stirring to combine. Wrap it all in foil, and throw it on a hot grill, and remember to stir every few minutes so it doesn't stick or cook unevenly. In 10-15 minutes, you'll have a golden, toasty batch of granola with a depth of flavor that's hard to beat.