It's easy to add color and texture to a lackluster tuna salad with bright veggies. However, if you're looking to give a unique punch of flavor to your next batch, then sauerkraut is at your service. Tangy, sour, and salty, sauerkraut is a pickled vegetable like no other. Traditionally stuffed into a Rueben sandwich or scattered over a bratwurst, these fermented shreds of piquant cabbage lend dishes a tangy lift and brightness.

Sauerkraut sings in a tuna salad because it does a couple of jobs. First, it punches up the creamy, neutral notes of a basic mixture of canned tuna, mayo, and crunchy add-ins with a pickled salinity. This adds characterful depth and complex flavor with little effort. Simply scoop a couple of spoonfuls from the jar and stir through your salad to evenly distribute the shreds of cabbage throughout the salad. Using store-bought kraut, over a homemade variety, is particularly effortless and means you'll benefit from the vast array of different flavors available, such as a basic recipe made with white cabbage and sea salt or fancier options combining red cabbage with garlic, dill, or caraway seeds.

Secondly, sauerkraut lends tuna salad a scrumptious texture and instantly adds heaps of satiating volume. Packed with fiber, this tangy powerhouse is typically additive free too. Made of a simple mixture of salt and cabbage that ferments in its own pickling liquid, sauerkraut is the epitome of food made simply.