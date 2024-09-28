The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Making Collard Greens

Cooking a just-right pot of collard greens takes some just-right skills. Those often involve tweaks, touches, and techniques honed over generations, especially in the Deep South of America. That's where this vegetable reigns as side-dish royalty along with leafy cohorts in the Brassica family, including mustard and turnip greens. The collard plant grows prolifically in Georgia and South Carolina, the latter of which even designated collard greens the official state vegetable. There's no need to worry when slow-cooking "a mess" of them. Plenty of professional chefs and home cooks are happy to guide you down the right path.

For insights on collard greens and the biggest mistake to avoid when making them, we reached out to Southern-cooking expert and chef Art Smith of Reunion Restaurants. He graciously revealed one crucial faux pas, which centers on choosing the right leaves. "The mistake is using old, tough greens," explains Smith. "Always use young, tender collard greens or greens that have been kissed by frost."

Since collard is a cold-hardy vegetable, it tolerates autumn temperatures and even the annual first frost, which can impart a hint of sweetness to the greens. The leaves turn tougher and more bitter as the plant matures, which is why you should seek out the youngsters. Regardless of the season, look for dark green leaves with no blemishes, wilting, spotting, or discoloration. Smith also shares some tips for cutting, cooking, and finishing traditional Southern-style collard greens.