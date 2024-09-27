The Veggie Addition To Give Your Tuna Salad Some Crunch In Every Bite

While adding red onion to a tuna salad is perfect for maximizing crunch, its pungent flavor can permeate the dressing, leaving behind a harsh aftertaste. To achieve the same appetizing crunch without the powerful punch, consider adding cabbage to your tuna salad instead.

Shredded cabbage has a wonderful crispness to it that lends salads and sandwiches a much needed boost of satisfying heft. Unlike salad leaves and greens, it retains its structural integrity more effectively and doesn't wilt as quickly when combined with wet ingredients, such as mayo or a tangy vinaigrette. This characteristic is best exemplified in a classic coleslaw where the cabbage retains a level of crunchiness even when left overnight in the fridge. Cabbage is also chocked full of satiating fiber (which is great for the gut and helps you stay fuller for longer), very inexpensive, and readily available all year-round.

Granted, freshly shredded raw cabbage has a distinct aroma, however, it's more of a muted cruciferous-ness and flavor that doesn't overpower the mildness of canned tuna. It can be combined into a mayo-based dressing with ease and doesn't affect the taste in the same way as saltier add-ins, such as olives and capers, that can be mouth-puckeringly tart, or crisp extras, like celery, that can have a bitter edge. It's almost a flavor-neutral vegetable that performs the perfect textural job. The result? Yielding tuna and comfortingly creamy mayo with a crisp, vegetal bite.