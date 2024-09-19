Walmart's Inflation-Free Thanksgiving Dinner Is Even More Convenient This Year

Walmart is also making it easier to spread the love this Thanksgiving. Yes, you can order a budget-friendly dinner for delivery to your house, but you can also give the meal as a gift, whether you're having it delivered to a neighbor or a family on the other side of the country — and you won't have to worry about getting your Tupperware back.

Of course, it's not just turkey season — it's also the season of giving, and Walmart is making that easy, too. In 2023, Walmart customers raised more than $34 million to support Salvation Army locations across the country. In 2024, you can help build on that number with just a few clicks of a button. While you're placing your holiday meal order, you can donate the equivalent of a holiday meal at checkout. You can also make a donation by rounding up on any online purchases (we see you, Black Friday shoppers).

If you're shopping in-person, look for a few different ways to give back to your community. As always, you'll see the Salvation Army's Red Kettles outside of Walmart stores. For a more personal touch, you can join the Angel Tree program and purchase holiday gifts and seasonal items for children in need.