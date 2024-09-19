Walmart's Inflation-Free Thanksgiving Dinner Is Even More Convenient This Year
While it might be a little too early to kick off your Thanksgiving prep timeline, it's never too early to start saving, and Walmart has your back. In a press release, the company announced that inflation-fighting holiday meals will be even more affordable in 2024 than they were in 2023. We don't know exactly what's on the menu yet, but we do know it will include 28 favorite items ranging from turkey under $1/lb to trimmings (think flavorful stuffing and creamy mashed potatoes) and dessert.
Coming in at less than $7 per person, the complete meals serve up to 10 people and are easy to double up on if you're busting out the folding tables to feed a crowd. Even better? The meals will be available from October 14 all the way through December 25, so you can turn to Walmart for affordable family dinners, Friendsgiving gatherings, and even Christmas celebrations throughout the entire holiday season.
How you can give back this holiday season
Walmart is also making it easier to spread the love this Thanksgiving. Yes, you can order a budget-friendly dinner for delivery to your house, but you can also give the meal as a gift, whether you're having it delivered to a neighbor or a family on the other side of the country — and you won't have to worry about getting your Tupperware back.
Of course, it's not just turkey season — it's also the season of giving, and Walmart is making that easy, too. In 2023, Walmart customers raised more than $34 million to support Salvation Army locations across the country. In 2024, you can help build on that number with just a few clicks of a button. While you're placing your holiday meal order, you can donate the equivalent of a holiday meal at checkout. You can also make a donation by rounding up on any online purchases (we see you, Black Friday shoppers).
If you're shopping in-person, look for a few different ways to give back to your community. As always, you'll see the Salvation Army's Red Kettles outside of Walmart stores. For a more personal touch, you can join the Angel Tree program and purchase holiday gifts and seasonal items for children in need.