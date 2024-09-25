The Easy Shortcut To Make Any Dish Taste More Like Fall
Well before the heyday of the pumpkin spice latte, a subtle, rich and nutty fall-loving ingredient existed that didn't cost $6 per Starbucks serving. And sometimes, it's best to return to the classics. We're talking about brown butter: The caramelized, frothy burst of indulgence that takes on a life of its own when run-of-the-mill butter is gently cooked until golden. This unassuming ingredient, which can be made in minutes, can add the perfect touch of autumn to any dish. Spoon it over roasted sweet potatoes, toss it with pasta and parmesan, or swap it with raw butter in your pie crust.
What's particularly entrancing about versatile brown butter is that it shines in both sweet and savory recipes — and that adaptability makes it something of a secret weapon. Pour it into cake batter for a richer outcome, perfect for colder days. Or add it to cake frosting, for that matter. Brush it over corn. Mix it into salad dressing. Do you see what we mean? Goodbye for now, pumpkin-flavored-everything, and hello to a gentler autumnal flavor.
Whisk and toast to make fall-friendly brown butter
To make brown butter, simply place some good-quality butter in a pan over medium heat. It's best to work with a light-colored pan in order to accurately monitor the butter as its color darkens. As the butter's color drifts from yellow to a deep amber, whisk and stir it regularly to prevent the butter's milk solids from burning.
The milk solids — those small specks you see in the butter — will gradually toast and turn brown. Once that happens, and you smell a nutty aroma, you can remove the butter from heat and pour it into a cool bowl to effectively halt the cooking process. Now, you've got a satisfying ingredient that can be refrigerated or even stored in the freezer for future use.
Another great thing about brown butter? It doesn't have to be melted to make an appearance in your next recipe. Try chilling some of your brown butter in the fridge until it solidifies. Then, whisk the butter with a touch of honey and cinnamon for a delicately whipped brown butter — perfectly spreadable for your next toasted bagel or slice of banana bread.