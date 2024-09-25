The Easy Shortcut To Make Any Dish Taste More Like Fall

Well before the heyday of the pumpkin spice latte, a subtle, rich and nutty fall-loving ingredient existed that didn't cost $6 per Starbucks serving. And sometimes, it's best to return to the classics. We're talking about brown butter: The caramelized, frothy burst of indulgence that takes on a life of its own when run-of-the-mill butter is gently cooked until golden. This unassuming ingredient, which can be made in minutes, can add the perfect touch of autumn to any dish. Spoon it over roasted sweet potatoes, toss it with pasta and parmesan, or swap it with raw butter in your pie crust.

What's particularly entrancing about versatile brown butter is that it shines in both sweet and savory recipes — and that adaptability makes it something of a secret weapon. Pour it into cake batter for a richer outcome, perfect for colder days. Or add it to cake frosting, for that matter. Brush it over corn. Mix it into salad dressing. Do you see what we mean? Goodbye for now, pumpkin-flavored-everything, and hello to a gentler autumnal flavor.