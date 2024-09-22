Is It Possible To Reheat Your Grilled Cheese?

The classic way to prepare grilled cheese is on the stovetop, which we find is the best method to reheat the sandwich overall. To do this, take your pre-made grilled cheese and slather both sides with butter or mayonnaise. While there's a great debate about which spread is better, we've recently resolved this debate, declaring that mayonnaise makes a better grilled cheese thanks to the minimal prep work involved and even browning of the bread. If you're using butter to pan-fry your grilled cheese on the stove, you can use Ina Garten's top tip to prevent the butter from burning, which is pre-melting it before smearing it on the bread.

After smearing on your butter or mayonnaise, cook on the stovetop at medium-high heat, topping your pan with a lid at a tilted angle to trap some steam. Remove the grilled cheese from the heat once the bread is toasty and the cheese is melted. You can take your reheated grilled cheese to the next level by adding a parmesan crust for an extra burst of umami goodness. Aside from the stovetop, you can use a toaster oven to reheat grilled cheese. Place your sandwich in the toaster oven, and use the toast function to heat it to your desired level, and voilà! Not only this, but you can also bake in the toaster oven or conventional oven. Simply preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, bake for 10 minutes, and enjoy.