The Advice To Keep In Mind If You Decide To Water-Glass Eggs

Imagine having a stash of fresh eggs ready to go whenever you need them, thanks to a simple, old-school trick called water glassing. This method works best with farm-fresh eggs because they come with a natural outer seal that keeps out air and bacteria — think of it as nature's way of preserving your eggs. Store-bought eggs, unfortunately, don't work as well since they lose this seal during washing. By using eggs with their natural protection intact, you can keep them fresh longer and make the most of your egg supply without waste. It's a handy, practical solution for easy and effective egg preservation.

In the past, people used sodium silicate for water glassing. These days, pickling lime, also known as calcium hydroxide, is the go-to choice because it's easier to use and get a hold of. To get started, mix the pickling lime with water — about 1 ounce of pickling lime per quart of water. Place the unwashed but clean eggs — free of any dirt or chicken residue — into the solution, making sure they're fully covered. Store the container in a cool, dark place like a pantry ensuring it is airtight. This method is similar to the Irish technique that uses butter to preserve eggs. Both methods create a protective barrier, but while water glassing uses a liquid solution, the Irish method uses a solid coating. Eggs preserved this way can stay good for a year to 18 months.