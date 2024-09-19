The Simple Way To Reheat Fries In A Skillet

Picture this: A plate of cold, limp fries that have lost their delightful crunch, languishing in the depths of your fridge. What if I told you there's a way to resurrect these once-crispy gems with just a skillet and a touch of oil? Forget the microwave's soggy fate and the oven's lengthy process. We're diving into the art of skillet reheating — a simple method that restores your leftover fries to their former glory. Embrace the simplicity of this kitchen trick and rediscover the joy of perfectly reheated fries, as if they were just pulled from the fryer.

While the microwave might be a quick fix, fries are one of those foods you should never reheat in the microwave if you want to keep them crispy. Instead, use a cast iron skillet for a better result. Heat the skillet over medium heat until it's hot. Add 2 teaspoons of oil and wait for it to sizzle. Spread the fries in a single layer, giving them room to crisp up. Cook for three to five minutes, turning occasionally until they're browned. This method avoids the sogginess of the microwave and revives your fries to their original tasty texture.