Were Lemons Actually Stonewall Jackson's Favorite Fruit?

Confederate General Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson is one of the Civil War's best-known generals, although his service in the Confederate States Army and his enslavement of six people make him controversial today. Still, Stonewall Jackson has taken on legendary status due to his military prowess and his untimely death from friendly fire at the Battle of Chancellorsville in 1863. Surprisingly, one of the most enduring myths about him is his supposed love of eating lemons. In fact, the story of Stonewall Jackson sucking on lemons has become so entrenched in Jackson-related lore that people leave lemons on his grave in Lexington, Virginia's Oak Grove Cemetery.

It turns out that this tale of lemon love has been blown out of proportion, likely thanks to three accounts of Jackson eating a single lemon at Gaines' Mill on June 27, 1862. In his 1997 book "Stonewall Jackson: The Man, The Soldier, The Legend," Jackson's biographer, James I. Robertson Jr., states unequivocally that Jackson was not lemon-obsessed. In fact, the general loved eating a wide variety of fruits, though Robertson's research failed to uncover documentation of any preference for lemons. According to him, Stonewall Jackson preferred peaches, but ate just about any kind of fruit available.