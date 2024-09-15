Give Potato Salad A Pop Of Color And Kick Of Heat Using These Unique Chiles
With late summer fading into early fall, it can be difficult to land on a recipe that fits into the in-between period. Maybe your local farmer's market has seen the last of its end-of-summer tomatoes, but pumpkin season hasn't quite set in. Allow us to introduce you to the pepper that fits perfectly into your early fall meals: the Hatch chile. Grown exclusively in New Mexico's Hatch Valley, the Hatch chile is the perfect addition to anything, including your next burger, quesadilla, sandwich, or even potato salad.
Yes, you heard us right. The pepper's succulent texture and smooth smokiness, which can range from mild to serrano-level spicy, adds a burst of flavor and tenderness to any dish, including your favorite barbecue side. While the chile is harvested in both red and green varieties — a factor that depends on its level of maturity — it's most commonly roasted as a green chile, adding a pop of unexpected color to any potato salad recipe.
Preparing Hatch chiles
They can be steamed, fried, or baked, but typically, Hatch chiles are roasted, and for good reason. Roasting tenderizes the pepper while creating a deep, complex flavor. It'll also allow you to easily peel away the chile's tough skins — something most recipes recommend. If you can find pre-roasted Hatch chiles, even better: Hatch chile roasting events are actually held throughout the country, and the smell alone makes these gatherings totally worth it.
After salting, roasting, peeling, and dicing your chiles, incorporate them into a potato salad with a relatively mild flavor — you want the chiles to shine, without being overpowered by too many strong spices or vinegars. Try mixing your chopped Hatch chiles into a creamy dill potato salad, lightly seasoned with salt, pepper, and a squeeze of Dijon mustard. Mayonnaise and a glug of olive oil add richness, while the Hatch chiles bring a touch of heat. Crumble in some bacon to play off the smokiness of the roasted chile, or sprinkle in some roasted corn for another Southwestern pop of flavor.