Give Potato Salad A Pop Of Color And Kick Of Heat Using These Unique Chiles

With late summer fading into early fall, it can be difficult to land on a recipe that fits into the in-between period. Maybe your local farmer's market has seen the last of its end-of-summer tomatoes, but pumpkin season hasn't quite set in. Allow us to introduce you to the pepper that fits perfectly into your early fall meals: the Hatch chile. Grown exclusively in New Mexico's Hatch Valley, the Hatch chile is the perfect addition to anything, including your next burger, quesadilla, sandwich, or even potato salad.

Yes, you heard us right. The pepper's succulent texture and smooth smokiness, which can range from mild to serrano-level spicy, adds a burst of flavor and tenderness to any dish, including your favorite barbecue side. While the chile is harvested in both red and green varieties — a factor that depends on its level of maturity — it's most commonly roasted as a green chile, adding a pop of unexpected color to any potato salad recipe.