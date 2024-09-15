The Hot Sauce Ina Garten Swears By In Her Tuna Wasabi Rolls

Ina Garten's scrumptious tuna wasabi rolls (chunks of fresh tuna, creamy avocado, and red onion stuffed into a toasted sub) are incredible. However, the true star of this scrumptious sandwich recipe is the spicy soy sauce and lime vinaigrette Garten coats the tuna with before messily piling it into her rolls. The classic hot sauce she swears by to lend this marinade a fiery, vinegary kick? It has to be Tabasco.

Tabasco sauce is a simple three ingredient mixture of peppers, distilled vinegar, and salt. While the slow aging process of this condiment lends it a complex flavor and tingly heat, it doesn't feature the key aromatics present in Asian style hot sauces, such as sriracha or sweet chili sauce. Both of these spicy condiments include lots of minced garlic (and sugar) in their recipes, which gives them a stronger aroma and a sweetness that can easily overpower the delicate flavor of fresh tuna.

Using tabasco allows Garten to get heaps of spicy fierceness into the fish and champion classic Asian flavors, like soy sauce, without the additional pungency of the fragrant garlic that can mask tuna's characteristic subtlety. Singling out the heat also gives her greater control over customizing the other elements in her vinaigrette to create a personalized blend — the extra warmth comes from hot wasabi powder, a salty twang from a dash of soy, freshness and acidity from fresh lime juice, and aroma from the oils in the zest.