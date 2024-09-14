The Absolute Best Onion Variety For A Bodega-Style Chopped Cheese
Welcome to the world of the bodega-style chopped cheese, a New York City classic sandwich. At the heart of this legendary sandwich is an often overlooked ingredient — the onion — and choosing the right one matters. Yellow onions, with their sweet taste and ability to caramelize, are key to creating the rich, savory depth this sandwich is known for. They add a hearty umami quality that perfectly compliments the beef and cheese. Without them, the sandwich might miss that essential layer of flavor that makes it so satisfying.
Yellow onions are one of the most popular types of onions, particularly when it comes to creating a perfect chopped cheese. They bring a delicious texture to the sandwich without overshadowing everything else, proving that the most straightforward ingredients can make a big impact. Their year-round availability and budget-friendly nature make them ideal for quick, grab-and-go meals. Plus, when buying in bulk, yellow onions are better than white due to their thicker skin and reduced moisture, which helps them stay fresh longer. In the hustle and bustle of New York City bodegas, this combination of functionality and affordability makes them a smart choice for anyone managing a busy kitchen.
Why yellow onions shine in your chopped cheese
Yellow onions shine by adding just the right touch — whether grilled or used fresh. They're perfect for chopped cheese but also simple favorites like crispy onion rings or beef stew, showing off their versatility. This makes them the absolute best for recipes like a cheesy caramelized onion tart, where the onions are first cooked in oil and butter to brown. These caramelized onions are then spread over a puff pastry with cheese and other toppings before baking. Varieties like Vidalia or Walla Walla, which are on the sweeter side, make the tart even better, highlighting how essential yellow onions are in so many dishes.
Same with the chopped cheese sandwich, yellow onions are indispensable as they are cooked alongside the meat on the grill. At Blue Sky Deli, owner Frankie Frank's inventive use of hoagie rolls led to the sandwich's unique twist, but it's the grilling of the onions and meat together that creates the robust, appetizing base for the flavor. This initial step allows the onions to infuse their essence into the meat, setting up a foundation that makes every bite of the chopped cheese unforgettable. This crucial process emphasizes why yellow onions are not just an ingredient but also the backbone of the iconic sandwich.