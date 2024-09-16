The Important Thing To Consider Before You Start Reheating Pasta

Some people say that pasta tastes even better the next day. After the flavors have had the chance to meld together for a night or two, your favorite comfort dish can become even more satisfying. But the trick is knowing how to properly reheat it.

The absolute best way to reheat pasta depends on what's in it, so consider your ingredients first. A heavier, cheesy pasta dish, such as a classic baked ziti or your favorite lasagna recipe, reheats well in the oven where the heat can permeate evenly and let the cheese get melty and bubbly. Around 15-20 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit should do the trick; you can cover the dish in foil or add more sauce or even a splash of water to prevent it from drying out. If you have a toaster oven with a convection or bake setting, this works just as well.

For saucy pasta recipes, like a bolognese sauce, spicy shrimp scampi, or creamy alfredo, you can reheat your dish in the oven (as you would with cheese-heavy recipes) or use the stovetop. For the latter method, add a glug of olive oil to a skillet over medium heat, and then toss in your pasta, stirring frequently until warmed through (about 2-5 minutes).

If you keep your leftover noodles separate from any sauce, you can reheat plain pasta by placing it into a heat-safe colander and dunking it into a pot of boiling water for around 30 seconds.