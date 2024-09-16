The Important Thing To Consider Before You Start Reheating Pasta
Some people say that pasta tastes even better the next day. After the flavors have had the chance to meld together for a night or two, your favorite comfort dish can become even more satisfying. But the trick is knowing how to properly reheat it.
The absolute best way to reheat pasta depends on what's in it, so consider your ingredients first. A heavier, cheesy pasta dish, such as a classic baked ziti or your favorite lasagna recipe, reheats well in the oven where the heat can permeate evenly and let the cheese get melty and bubbly. Around 15-20 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit should do the trick; you can cover the dish in foil or add more sauce or even a splash of water to prevent it from drying out. If you have a toaster oven with a convection or bake setting, this works just as well.
For saucy pasta recipes, like a bolognese sauce, spicy shrimp scampi, or creamy alfredo, you can reheat your dish in the oven (as you would with cheese-heavy recipes) or use the stovetop. For the latter method, add a glug of olive oil to a skillet over medium heat, and then toss in your pasta, stirring frequently until warmed through (about 2-5 minutes).
If you keep your leftover noodles separate from any sauce, you can reheat plain pasta by placing it into a heat-safe colander and dunking it into a pot of boiling water for around 30 seconds.
What about the microwave?
If you're hungry or in a hurry, it can be tempting to just toss your leftover pasta in the microwave, give it a zap, and call it a day. But if you can spare the time, you are likely to get better results with one of the other reheating methods we've mentioned. The microwave has a tendency to heat things unevenly, meaning you're likely to get those random cold spots that are so unpleasant to bite into. It also has a tendency to dry pasta dishes out, leaving the noodles hard and chewy. That said, we know that there are times you'll want to reheat some leftovers without waiting 20 minutes for the oven or dirtying another pan. So, here's how you can make it work.
Place your leftover pasta portion in a microwave-safe dish and give it a generous helping of extra sauce. If you don't have any extra sauce to spare, place a little water in the bottom of the dish. Lightly cover it, and microwave in 60-second intervals, stirring after each one to ensure it warms through. If you're reheating something more substantial, like lasagna, you may have to cut your portion into multiple smaller pieces for it to reheat evenly.