Cry Babies: James Monroe's Favorite Cookie With Strong Molasses Flavor
Bite into a cry baby cookie and you'll discover why this treat's name hints at its irresistible charm. These cookies are often speculated to have earned their unusual name because they are so delightful that people might cry for more. Interestingly, some sources suggest that these cookies were a favorite of James Monroe, who was the fifth President of the United States from 1817 to 1825. The recipe for cry babies varies widely, with some versions including hot water instead of coffee, or adding chocolate chips, while others feature a simple powdered sugar icing or none at all.
Despite these variations, molasses remains a consistent and essential ingredient. Cry babies might be seen as a sibling of the classic molasses cookie, which has been a staple in American baking since the 1800s, when molasses was an affordable sweetener. This type of cookie, with its rich molasses flavor, reflects the era when such ingredients were common in home kitchens. James Monroe wasn't the only president with a sweet tooth; Bill Clinton famously favored chocolate chip cookies, while Grover Cleveland enjoyed snickerdoodles. This connection between cry babies and presidential preferences adds an intriguing historical layer to the cookie's story.
Making the perfect cry baby cookies
Cry baby cookies are a classic treat that showcase the versatility of molasses in baking. If you don't have any of the three types of molasses on hand, you can still create a similar flavor using a simple two-ingredient molasses alternative with hot water and dark brown sugar. The traditional cry baby recipe combines 1 cup of molasses with 1 cup of shortening, 1 cup of sugar, 4½ cups of flour, and a blend of warming spices — specifically, 2 teaspoons of cinnamon and 2 teaspoons of ginger.
It also includes 2 teaspoons of baking soda, ½ teaspoon of salt, and 2 eggs. One cup each of chopped raisins and chopped pecans adds texture and extra flavor, while 1 cup of hot coffee deepens the taste, tying everything together into a cookie that's both delicious and reminiscent of old-fashioned baking. Stir together all the ingredients, folding in the chopped raisins and pecans at the end.
Then, go with the drop cookie technique — just scoop and drop the dough onto a greased baking sheet, no rolling or cutting required. Finally, bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for seven to 10 minutes until the cookies are done. It's a simple way to enjoy a molasses-rich, spiced treat that President James Monroe himself might have enjoyed during his era, connecting us to a piece of American culinary history.