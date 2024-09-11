Cry Babies: James Monroe's Favorite Cookie With Strong Molasses Flavor

Bite into a cry baby cookie and you'll discover why this treat's name hints at its irresistible charm. These cookies are often speculated to have earned their unusual name because they are so delightful that people might cry for more. Interestingly, some sources suggest that these cookies were a favorite of James Monroe, who was the fifth President of the United States from 1817 to 1825. The recipe for cry babies varies widely, with some versions including hot water instead of coffee, or adding chocolate chips, while others feature a simple powdered sugar icing or none at all.

Despite these variations, molasses remains a consistent and essential ingredient. Cry babies might be seen as a sibling of the classic molasses cookie, which has been a staple in American baking since the 1800s, when molasses was an affordable sweetener. This type of cookie, with its rich molasses flavor, reflects the era when such ingredients were common in home kitchens. James Monroe wasn't the only president with a sweet tooth; Bill Clinton famously favored chocolate chip cookies, while Grover Cleveland enjoyed snickerdoodles. This connection between cry babies and presidential preferences adds an intriguing historical layer to the cookie's story.