How Your Instant Pot Can Transform Steak Into A Flavorful London Broil

If you've only used your Instant Pot as a rice cooker thus far, you're missing out. The appliance can cook anything from miso soup to gumbo — or a flavor-packed London broil. This preparation of steak usually involves a lean cut of meat that's been marinated before it's cooked under high heat. Whether you're using flank steak or a similarly lean cut, it's crucial to marinate the meat for at least two hours.

First, familiarize yourself with the saute setting on your Instant Pot. This method allows the appliance to act as a hot stovetop, crisping your steak and sealing in its flavor. Add oil or butter as your Instant Pot heats; then, add your cut of marinated steak and sear the meat for two or three minutes on all sides. The sear is important: London broil is known and loved not only for its tender interior, but its slightly charred crust.