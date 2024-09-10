How Your Instant Pot Can Transform Steak Into A Flavorful London Broil
If you've only used your Instant Pot as a rice cooker thus far, you're missing out. The appliance can cook anything from miso soup to gumbo — or a flavor-packed London broil. This preparation of steak usually involves a lean cut of meat that's been marinated before it's cooked under high heat. Whether you're using flank steak or a similarly lean cut, it's crucial to marinate the meat for at least two hours.
First, familiarize yourself with the saute setting on your Instant Pot. This method allows the appliance to act as a hot stovetop, crisping your steak and sealing in its flavor. Add oil or butter as your Instant Pot heats; then, add your cut of marinated steak and sear the meat for two or three minutes on all sides. The sear is important: London broil is known and loved not only for its tender interior, but its slightly charred crust.
Pressure cook to your liking
After a hearty sear in the Instant Pot, there's a few more steps in crafting your London broil. Once you've properly seared your steak, remove it from the Instant Pot. Then, add your classic London broil ingredients: Beef broth, Worcestershire sauce and red wine, along with garlic and onion powder. Reduce into a thick sauce, add the steak back in and opt for the "pressure cook" setting on your Instant Pot.
Depending on your preferences (rare, medium rare, or well done) you can pressure cook the steak anywhere from five to 12 minutes. Try keeping an internal thermometer on hand if you want to check the steak's doneness: Anywhere from 130º to 135º Fahrenheit, for instance, will indicate a medium rare steak.
After releasing the pressure, remove your steak from the Instant Pot. As always, be sure to let your steak rest 10 minutes before cutting into it to reserve those valuable juices. Serve with your reduced sauce and whatever sauteed veggies you choose to add — no oven required.