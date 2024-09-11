Breaded Tomatoes In The Air Fryer Are Perfect When You Don't Want To Turn On The Oven

Sometimes turning on your oven is more trouble than it's worth. Maybe you're pressed for time and preheating takes too long, or perhaps it's a warm day and you'd rather not heat up the kitchen. Otherwise, you might be cooking for one or two people and heating your large oven feels like overkill. That's why your air fryer, not your oven, should be your go-to kitchen appliance whenever you're roasting breaded tomatoes.

Making sweet, juicy breaded tomatoes is one of my favorite ways to bring the taste of the garden to my dining table at any time of the year, and especially summer when the produce is at its peak ripeness. Thanks to my air fryer, I can enjoy these breaded tomatoes without touching my oven's controls, and so can you. All you need to do is brush or spray tomato halves with olive oil (this adds flavor and helps the breadcrumbs to stick), sprinkle on some seasonings, and top each half with breadcrumbs. You can use any type of breadcrumbs you like; pat them gently onto the flat surface of each tomato half and place them in your air fryer. Punch in the time and temperature, and you're on your way to a delicious side dish. (Tip: To make cleanup easy, spray your air fryer basket with olive oil or use a parchment paper liner.)