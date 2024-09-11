Breaded Tomatoes In The Air Fryer Are Perfect When You Don't Want To Turn On The Oven
Sometimes turning on your oven is more trouble than it's worth. Maybe you're pressed for time and preheating takes too long, or perhaps it's a warm day and you'd rather not heat up the kitchen. Otherwise, you might be cooking for one or two people and heating your large oven feels like overkill. That's why your air fryer, not your oven, should be your go-to kitchen appliance whenever you're roasting breaded tomatoes.
Making sweet, juicy breaded tomatoes is one of my favorite ways to bring the taste of the garden to my dining table at any time of the year, and especially summer when the produce is at its peak ripeness. Thanks to my air fryer, I can enjoy these breaded tomatoes without touching my oven's controls, and so can you. All you need to do is brush or spray tomato halves with olive oil (this adds flavor and helps the breadcrumbs to stick), sprinkle on some seasonings, and top each half with breadcrumbs. You can use any type of breadcrumbs you like; pat them gently onto the flat surface of each tomato half and place them in your air fryer. Punch in the time and temperature, and you're on your way to a delicious side dish. (Tip: To make cleanup easy, spray your air fryer basket with olive oil or use a parchment paper liner.)
Choosing breaded tomato varieties, seasonings, and cooking times
Choose medium or large tomatoes for ease of handling. I've found that vine-ripened, Roma, and beefsteak tomatoes all do well in my air fryer. Romas and beefsteaks hold their shape slightly better than vine-ripened tomatoes, which taste great but partially fall apart due to their thinner skins. Cocktail, grape, and cherry tomatoes will work, but probably won't need to cook as long. Their smaller size also makes them trickier to handle.
Not sure which seasonings to use? Balsamic vinegar and fresh basil are tasty together. Garlic and herbes de Provence bring the flavors of southern France to your dish. And mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano are popular cheese options. A drizzle of pesto would work well, too. Plain, Italian-style, panko-style, and gluten-free breadcrumbs will provide the crunch you're craving, although my panko-style breadcrumbs browned unevenly. Fresh breadcrumbs won't be crunchy, but you can certainly try them.
I suggest preheating your air fryer for best results. For softer tomatoes with a roasted tomato bruschetta feel, air fry for 20 to 25 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. If you want the tomatoes to retain their shapes, air fry them for just 10 to 15 minutes at 380 degrees Fahrenheit. Be sure to check the tomatoes halfway through cooking time to make sure they're cooking evenly. Check again a few minutes before cooking time ends; smaller, thinner-skinned tomatoes tend to cook more quickly. Serve alone as a side dish or on slices of your favorite bread.