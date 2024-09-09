Swap Milk With One Pantry Staple For Lighter Mac And Cheese

Looking for a way to make your next batch of mac and cheese lighter? We've got the ultimate tip: Try swapping the milk for chicken or veggie stock to create a cheese sauce that's just as flavorful — with none of the heaviness.

A classic mac and cheese begins with a base of béchamel sauce, which is made by incorporating milk into a roux made with flour and butter. Substitute that milk for chicken or veggie broth in the same ratio and you'll create a breezy sauce with a lighter consistency. All you need to do is gradually add the stock to the roux and stir it continuously until it thickens into a smooth, savory, and lump-free sauce. It's what the professionals call a velouté sauce. Then, add in your favorite shredded cheese and you'll have an umami-packed sauce with a luscious texture and rich flavor on your hands. Finally, coat your cooked macaroni in your cheesy sauce, top it with more cheese or any other tasty additions that strike your fancy, and bake it until it's bubbly.

Switching the chicken broth for veggie stock and selecting a vegan cheese instead of a cheddar will make your meal vegan-friendly (you can also sprinkle a dash of nutritional yeast in there to imbue it with a cheesier flavor). While it's true that a light vegetable stock won't have the same meaty flavor or color as a chicken stock, it's a great stand-in for milk when you want to go the dairy-free route.