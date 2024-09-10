The Easiest Way To Elevate Boiled Eggs With A Flavor Infusion
A boiled egg is a boiled egg — simple and tasty, right? Just boil it in hot water and peel away the shell for immediate enjoyment. All that is true, and it's the glory of bare-bones eating with plenty of nutrition. However, there's no reason for simple to mean boring. With boiled eggs, it's possible to elevate the flavor long before peeling and plating. The technique involves that boiling water.
In a deep-dive on all things eggs, Tasting Table reached out to an expert on the topic, Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board. Along with other egg insights, he broached the topic of naturally flavoring boiled eggs while they're still bubbling in the pot. The liquid doesn't actually have to be water. "I like experimenting with other liquids," he said, "such as bone or veggie broth, leftover soup, or wine, to infuse eggs while boiling them. Different types of liquid will result in different flavor profiles and help you broaden the flavors and experiences when serving poached eggs to your guests."
The same principle holds true whether poaching or boiling your eggs. Though eggshells seem hard compared to the insides, they're actually quite porous. That means the egg whites and yolk get a tinge of flavor from the pot's liquid. Some chefs even advocate lightly crushing the shells to encourage more flavor infusion — but only for hard-boiled eggs, when the cooking is almost complete.
More ways to flavor to boiled eggs
The liquid options for boiling eggs are endless, as it all comes down to personal taste. Broths in themselves offer an array of flavors, from beef and chicken to spicy vegetable broths such as Cajun, Indian, Italian, or Sichuan-style hot pot broths. Creating homemade broths means you're never dependent on what's available in supermarkets. Other excellent liquids for boiled eggs include soy sauce, infused vinegars, wines, or even nuanced flavors such as pickle brine, curry sauce, or black truffle-infused olive oil.
Another way to elevate the taste of boiled eggs is by placing spices into plain boiling water, according to Serrano-Bahri. "Try adding herbs, such as dill, thyme, or rosemary, for some added flavor to boiled eggs," he explains. "Warm spices like cinnamon are also great to introduce those aromatic flavors." You can sprinkle them directly into the water or create a spice sachet out of cheesecloth and twine.
Alternatively, tuck spices and flavors into disposable tea bags or dedicated herb seasoning bags. Another option is creating a French-style bouquet garni, essentially a bouquet of whole herb sprigs tied together with baker's twine. Just keep in mind the intended meal your boiled eggs will accompany, choosing ingredients to match. You can also let eggs soak in flavored liquids post-boiling, similar to Korean-style drunken eggs marinated in soy sauce and other ingredients. Any kind of marinade could work. Feel free to think outside the box — or the pot.