The Easiest Way To Elevate Boiled Eggs With A Flavor Infusion

A boiled egg is a boiled egg — simple and tasty, right? Just boil it in hot water and peel away the shell for immediate enjoyment. All that is true, and it's the glory of bare-bones eating with plenty of nutrition. However, there's no reason for simple to mean boring. With boiled eggs, it's possible to elevate the flavor long before peeling and plating. The technique involves that boiling water.

In a deep-dive on all things eggs, Tasting Table reached out to an expert on the topic, Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board. Along with other egg insights, he broached the topic of naturally flavoring boiled eggs while they're still bubbling in the pot. The liquid doesn't actually have to be water. "I like experimenting with other liquids," he said, "such as bone or veggie broth, leftover soup, or wine, to infuse eggs while boiling them. Different types of liquid will result in different flavor profiles and help you broaden the flavors and experiences when serving poached eggs to your guests."

The same principle holds true whether poaching or boiling your eggs. Though eggshells seem hard compared to the insides, they're actually quite porous. That means the egg whites and yolk get a tinge of flavor from the pot's liquid. Some chefs even advocate lightly crushing the shells to encourage more flavor infusion — but only for hard-boiled eggs, when the cooking is almost complete.