The Temperature Trick For Perfect Slow-Roasted Eye Of Round Roast

If you're looking for an economical cut of beef, eye of round can be a budget-savvy alternative to pricier selections like prime rib or tenderloin. Sourced from the upper hind leg of the cow, eye of round is composed of lean muscle, which means that it can be tough and prone to drying out. But just because a cut of steak is known to be tough, that shouldn't deter you from giving it a try. Often, it just needs a little extra attention to shine on the dinner table.

Cooking the perfect slow-roasted eye of round is all about time and temperature. Starting with your roast at room temperature, pre-heat your oven to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. While the oven is heating, season the meat with your preferred spices and herbs, then set it on a foil-covered roasting pan. When the oven comes to temperature, roast the beef for 15 minutes. The intense, quick blast of heat acts as a browning step — like a sear on the stovetop — and helps caramelize the exterior for a richer, more savory flavor.

When those 15 minutes are up, drop the temperature down to 250 degrees Fahrenheit and let the low-and-slow method take it from there. You'll have a perfectly cooked roast in about 1½ hours — or when an internal thermometer reads around 140 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit for medium to medium-well doneness. Remember that carry-over cooking will continue as your meat rests. For more pink in the center, pull the roast out when it reaches around 130 degrees Fahrenheit.