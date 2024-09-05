Claw Meat Is The Budget-Friendly Alternative For She-Crab Soup

She-crab soup is a Lowcountry specialty. You can find this tasty twist on crab bisque on the menu at almost any seafood restaurant or diner you visit on the Georgia and South Carolina coasts. The telltale yellow color that distinguishes she-crab soup from its chowder cousins historically comes from bright orange crab roe, the unfertilized eggs found in the bodies of mature female blue crabs. The rarity of blue crab roe can make the dish prohibitively expensive. That's because harvesting unfertilized female blue crabs, while legal, is ethically questionable considering the species' population decline in recent years. Whether for reasons of cost or conservation, most home cooks (and many Lowcountry restaurants) skip the roe altogether in favor of lump crab meat.

Lump and jumbo lump crab meat, typically harvested from male crabs, avoids many of the ethical and ecological concerns of she-crab soup, but it's still pretty pricey at around $25 per half-pound, depending on where you get it. But you can make your she-crab soup even more budget-friendly by substituting claw meat, which costs around $10 per half-pound, for some or all of the lump meat in your recipe. It also has a more intense crab flavor than the sweeter, milder lump and jumbo lump meat, which makes claw meat ideal for dishes like she-crab soup where you want the crab to be the star of the show. Plus, its firm, meaty texture holds up better in soup than the finer, softer body meat.