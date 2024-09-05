Zucchini Keeps Your Oatmeal Cookies Extra Moist

No matter what the reason or the season, it's always a good time to cook with versatile green zucchinis. Perhaps a delicious and classic zucchini bread recipe was your starting point, and now you're ready to try something new. Or maybe it's the end of summer and zucchinis are everywhere, or it could just be a mood. How about giving zucchini oatmeal cookies a go? If you love cookies more than the Cookie Monster, but want to find a healthier way to consume them, then this is the answer. Zucchinis are 94 percent water, which makes them the perfect add-in for oatmeal cookies, which can turn out dry if you tweak the ingredients in the wrong direction. While you'll be drawing out most of the moisture from the zucchini in this zucchini oatmeal cookies recipe, it will leave the ideal amount to make your cookies soft and exactly like an oatmeal cookie should be.

Zucchini is a very easy ingredient to add, simply by mixing the grated shards into the rest of the cookie dough ingredients. Some bits of zucchini will be visible in the finished cookie, but they won't actually add much flavor. That's a good thing, especially when it comes to picky kids, because there's a good bit of nutrition here. Fiber, folate, magnesium, potassium, and vitamin C all show up in noticeable amounts of cooked zucchini. Forget about the children — this is comforting information for when you accidentally eat a whole tray of them during a cozy couch session in front of the television.