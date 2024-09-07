The Only Kind Of Cheese Rinds You Should Be Tossing In Tomato Soup
While there are few things that can beat a comforting bowl of tomato soup, that hasn't stopped soup enthusiasts from tinkering with elevated variations — for instance, roasting the tomatoes for enhanced flavor or blending fresh, sweet basil into the mix. Hear us out, though: cheese rinds. First things first: Avoid any wax-based or bandage-wrapped rinds, which are inedible. Instead, opt for natural rinds, which are edible though tough in texture. However, you're not adding the rind with the intention of chewing it; instead, the goal is to infuse the soup with flavor.
What's the best natural rind to add to your tomato soup? In our opinion: parmesan. Not only is it safe to eat, its aged exterior contains a multitude of condensed saltiness and unmami. If you really want to go for it, opt for Parmigiano Reggiano — a regional cheese from central Italy that's been aged for at least 12 months, lending itself to an explosive flavor profile.
Infuse, then toss
We're not reinventing the (cheese) wheel here. Parmesan rind already serves as a staple ingredient in Minestrone soups and tomato sauces. You can even make your own parmesan broth using cheese rinds, aromatics, and dried mushrooms. To create a similar effect with tomato soup, simply toss a few rinds into your mixture of blended tomatoes, aromatics, salt, pepper, and olive oil. The rind will soften somewhat but remain intact as the soup cooks. Opt for a low, long simmer — a few hours, if you've got the time — to truly highlight the notes of aged parmesan.
Once you're ready to serve the soup, simply fish out the rind and throw it away. For a slightly funkier variation, swap parmesan for pecorino — a similarly hardened cheese made with sheep's milk rather than cow's milk that also contains a natural, edible rind. And since no tomato soup is complete without a grilled cheese, use some leftover parmesan (the cheese, not the rind) to create an accompanying sandwich with a crispy parmesan crust.