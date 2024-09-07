The Only Kind Of Cheese Rinds You Should Be Tossing In Tomato Soup

While there are few things that can beat a comforting bowl of tomato soup, that hasn't stopped soup enthusiasts from tinkering with elevated variations — for instance, roasting the tomatoes for enhanced flavor or blending fresh, sweet basil into the mix. Hear us out, though: cheese rinds. First things first: Avoid any wax-based or bandage-wrapped rinds, which are inedible. Instead, opt for natural rinds, which are edible though tough in texture. However, you're not adding the rind with the intention of chewing it; instead, the goal is to infuse the soup with flavor.

What's the best natural rind to add to your tomato soup? In our opinion: parmesan. Not only is it safe to eat, its aged exterior contains a multitude of condensed saltiness and unmami. If you really want to go for it, opt for Parmigiano Reggiano — a regional cheese from central Italy that's been aged for at least 12 months, lending itself to an explosive flavor profile.