Coconut Cream Is Your Go-To Ingredient For Coquito Without Eggs

To avoid a watery, thin coquito, it's crucial to allow your ingredients to rest as they meld and infuse. After combining your ingredients in a saucepan, heat the mixture until it bubbles. Then, remove the pan from the heat and cover it, allowing the mixture to rest for 30 minutes. Add your preferred type of rum to the cooled mixture, and stir. Then, move your soon-to-be coquito into the fridge for one or two hours. The mixture will thicken somewhat as the coconut cream solidifies in the cold environment. Serve with a decorative cinnamon stick if you're feeling elegant.

As the drink continues to bloom with popularity, home cooks have tinkered with recipes to add infusions of pistachio, guava, and even Nutella. If you're looking to experiment as a beginner coquito-maker, try mixing in a dash of cocoa powder or a few drops of vanilla extract. The original, however, is pretty hard to beat. If you haven't sipped this holiday delicacy before, we recommend trying your hand at making it come Christmastime — or any time of year, we're not judging.