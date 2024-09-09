The Company Behind Most International Airline Food

Unless a traveler is dishing out thousands of dollars for a first-class plane ticket, the mid-flight meal isn't typically the highlight of the journey. In general, airplane food is notoriously mediocre. Whether it's a minuscule pack of peanuts or a multi-course hot meal, we're conditioned to keep our standards in check when flying with an appetite, particularly considering food is being reheated above the clouds. However, sometimes airlines can pleasantly surprise us with some high-quality meals.

Most airlines partner with large catering companies to fill their trolleys with hot meals, and the majority of international carriers choose Gate Gourmet, the world's leading airline food provider. The Swiss-owned company has been delivering meals to the sky since 1931 with more than 250 airlines collaborating with them today, including big names like United Airlines, British Airways, and Air France. However, not every airline goes with a full catering service, as our rankings of major airlines' food in the U.S. shows.

To ensure meals stay fresh, Gate Gourmet operates out of huge facilities near each of the airports they work with, one being the 132,000 square-foot kitchen in Washington D.C. When patrons are handed cafeteria trays of pre-portioned meals, the idea of a home-cooked meal seems like a distant desire, but apparently the chefs of Gate Gourmet make everything from scratch. The dedicated team of caterers chop, dice, roast, mix, and whatever else it takes to craft travel-friendly meals, all within 24 hours of being delivered right to the cabin door.